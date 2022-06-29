Ahead for the workplace: more gig workers and digital nomads

Gig workers will account for half of the U.S. workforce five years from now.

The ranks of "digital nomads" will increase to nearly 60 million by 2030.

The vast majority of employers will pay for employees' home office setups.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Those are some of the predictions about the workforce in a report released by Delaware North.

The Buffalo-based hospitality giant commissioned "The Future of Recreation, Travel and Hospitality," after almost completely shutting down its operations during the pandemic. Attention Span Media produced the report.

The report takes stock of trends from the past couple of years – including widespread remote work and diminished business travel – and gazes into the crystal ball:

• By 2027, 80 million people will be part of the gig economy, compared with 55 million last year. "This inexorable rise means that the labor force will never go back to the previous normal," the report said.

Some large, forward-thinking companies will create apps that will enable workers to pick up shifts at franchised locations where those workers travel to, the report said. "Unions will want to have a say in the creation of these internal work apps to protect seniority, pay rates and other benefits for their membership."

The gig economy's explosion has diverted workers away from entry-level jobs in the hospitality industry, the report said. "Even though gig jobs may not supply predictable income, they provide other benefits like flexible working hours and a wider variety of work."

• The number of "digital nomads" – remote workers who are not anchored to a desk in one office to do their jobs – will rise to nearly 60 million by 2023, from 11 million in 2020.

"A growing number of people and businesses are embracing a future where the focus is on what work is getting done, and not where or when it’s getting done," the report said. "This tectonic shift will not be reversed."

The report predicts even traditional work schedules are headed for a shakeup: "Constructs like nine-to-five workdays, five-day workweeks, even four-day workweeks – 'workweeks' in general – will soon come to seem like relics of an inflexible dark age."

As remote and hybrid work have gone mainstream, employers will be increasingly likely to pay for workers' home office setups, the report said. Before the pandemic, only one in 10 companies paid for those setups; the report predicts by 2030, 75% of employers will do so.

The report also envisions large corporations opening "work hubs" where employees can meet up to work together, instead of traveling to the headquarters. "This will also help companies maintain their corporate culture, a quality too easily lost through remote working but essential for retaining workers and recruiting new ones," the report said.

Delaware North said it is taking a close look at the report, which also covered the hospitality and tourism industries. "Delaware North has already begun leadership workshops to discuss how the company can use the report’s findings to shape investments and business lines going forward," said Jerry Jacobs Jr., one of the company's CEOs.

Getting to know you, virtually

In the old days – before the pandemic – newly hired employees would arrive at the office and meet their new co-workers.

That's not necessarily the case anymore.

Fifty seven percent of employees in New York state who have begun a new job since March 2020 have never met their co-workers in person, according to a new survey by Green Building Elements.

If that percentage seems high, it's a far cry from Nebraska's 89%, which led all states. At the other end of the spectrum were Kentucky and Montana, where only 17% hadn't met their co-workers in person.

The survey's results reinforce themes that have emerged since the pandemic began: many workers prefer working from home, and are productive working that way. And with the rise of remote work, companies are more open to hiring employees who don't even live in the same region or state.

The survey also found that among respondents across all states, 58% of work-from-home employees say their relationships with co-workers had improved since not working in an in-person environment. And 17% of those who are working from home – with the option to return to the office – say they would be more likely to come back if their employer made the workspace an "eco-friendly environment."

Green Building Elements conducted the survey in May, with over 4,000 respondents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Open to a job change

We've heard a lot about the "quit rate" and employees seizing the opportunity to change jobs during the pandemic, with so many jobs going unfilled.

That trend isn't letting up, according to Robert Half's Job Optimism Survey, which comes out twice a year.

Four in 10 workers said they are either looking or plan to look for a new role between now and the end of 2022, the latest survey found.

The most frequently cited reason for making a job change (65%) was a salary increase. More than half of the workers considering a job change said they planned to pursue a hybrid or fully remote job.

"In this market, even passive job seekers are flight risks, so it's crucial for companies to address employees' priorities before they even contemplate a career move," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

A request by the developers of Elmwood Crossing to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents

A new Dollar General store is coming to the Larkinville area on vacant land at E. Eagle Street, after the Buffalo Planning Board gave a green light Monday to plans by developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location.

Young Development has a pair of apartment projects underway in Cheektowaga that will add 430 units as part of the construction of the $15 million Town Center Apartments and $75 million Midtown Apartments.

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

William Harvey Jr. is bringing a steady hand to Northwest Bank as its interim leader, after the company's CEO died unexpectedly in late May. The Pennsylvania-based company has 22 local branches.

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million 2022-23 budget Thursday, but even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in the spending of the money and implementation of needed cost-cutting measures.

The Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved opening the application process, starting June 28, for those entities and individuals seeking a conditional adult-use cannabis processor license. Processors are the link between the farmers growing the products and the business owners who will sell them.

The Buffalo Niagara region's shrinking unemployment rate got even smaller in May as the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest on record for the region in state Labor Department data going back to 1990.

As part of a turnaround plan, Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. has agreed to an $85 million sale of its revenues from U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in a medicine treating actinic keratosis on the skin.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How community developers can build up neighborhoods: With the support of SAA-EVI, and investments from two national nonprofits, passionate locals are seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up – by starting small but dreaming big.

2. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

3. Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need: Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

4. The gasoline tax suspension provided only fleeting relief from soaring prices that now are approaching $5 a gallon: It has drivers changing their habits, skipping road trips that they would otherwise be taking and looking for different ways to save.

5. New Western New York tech boot camp: 'A shining example of the power of diversity': Buffalo's Tech Academy Data Analytics Bootcamp, the first of its kind in Western New York, has its first graduates. The initiative aims to build a tech workforce that represents the area's diversity and fills the needs of local companies.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.