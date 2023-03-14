The Erie County Stadium Corp. on Wednesday plans to spend $2.6 million to hire a staff of workers to handle administrative duties related to the building of a new Buffalo Bills stadium, while allocating the first $300 million of the state’s commitment toward the facility’s construction.

The state-entity also provided answers to questions and concerns brought up at a February public hearing for the $1.4 billion stadium, including pushing back on a local bricklayers union’s criticism about the use of certain materials for the façade.

The agency is also expected on Wednesday to authorize the acquisition by the state of the property now owned by Erie County that will be used for the new facility.

And the Stadium Corp. will vote on a community benefits agreement valued at least $3 million per year from the Bills, as well as an annual lease extension for the current stadium under the same terms until the new facility is substantially complete.

It also will vote on a project labor agreement with the local trades unions to govern work rules for construction.

Wednesday's votes are needed as the stadium project moves closer to the point where construction will begin on a tight timetable to get the facility ready in time for the 2026 NFL season.

While broad terms of the stadium deal have been outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed last year, no detailed lease documents have been released to the public yet.

In the Stadium Corp.’s operating budget for the fiscal year from April to March 2024 is a proposed $630,270 for the salaries and fringe benefits of up to four employees and more than $1.9 million for consultant and legal fees. The consultant fees make up more than $1.4 million of that funding.

With work on the stadium expected to begin this June, the agency will vote to disburse the first $300 million of the $600 million in state money promised to the Bills for construction. Erie County has also committed $250 million upfront for construction, while the team, with the help of the NFL and sale of personal seat licenses, will foot the remaining bill, including any cost overruns.

The Stadium Corp. approved the foundation of the plan for the stadium project in January, but still must meet to iron out final details of the deal. The Erie County Legislature also must give a final OK for the project.

There were no significant enough negative issues brought to light about the new stadium during the public hearing that would require any modifications to the general project plan, the agency said. So, when the Stadium Corp. meets Wednesday morning, it will also be affirming its previous approval of the general project plan, as well as authorizing entering into a new 30-year stadium lease to start in 2026.

Brick masonry façade rejected

The Stadium Corp. also said no changes are planned in response to a local bricklayers union that asked project planners to reconsider the use of precast brick panels for the front the stadium. The bricklayers wanted hand-laid brick done by area workers to be used instead.

The agency said the stadium design team indicated that the outside façade is “not conducive to laid-in-place brick due to the angle of the walls.”

But the Stadium Corp. also added that there will be plenty of work for bricklayers, with masonry to be installed on approximately 1 million square feet of the stadium. Those bid packages are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2023.

The Stadium Corp’s Feb. 21 meeting was canceled a day after one of the board of directors called on fellow members to vote against documents related to the project. In a Feb. 15 email, local union leader Paul Brown said he was upset because construction and pre-construction projects would be going to out-of-town contractors and material distributors.

But after having conversations with others involved in the project, Brown, the president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, said he will vote in favor of new items related to the construction of the Orchard Park stadium.

Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction is the general contractor for the stadium construction and in charge of managing project bids. It has released two rounds of bid packages so far.

The Stadium Corp. also acknowledged that the Bills are aware of concerns from neighbors over construction-related noise, debris and dust and committed to minimizing these impacts, as well as providing a point of contact for nearby residents and businesses when issues arise.

In addition, it addressed ongoing concerns over the cost of the project, public money being spent on it, location of the new stadium and why it's not a domed stadium.

The Stadium Corp. cited studies that indicated hundreds of millions of additional dollars would have needed to be spent for both a downtown stadium or one that was covered, while noting a higher percentage of public money was used when the current stadium was built in 1972 and when it was renovated in 2013.