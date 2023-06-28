New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against four nursing homes owned and operated by Centers Health Care, including a 200-bed facility in Buffalo.

In the lawsuit, James alleges the operator engaged in "years of repeated and persistent fraud," misusing $83 million in taxpayer funds that resulted in resident neglect and harm.

The lawsuit focuses on four nursing homes owned and operated by Centers for Care LLC, which does business as Centers Health Care. Those homes are Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing at 1014 Delaware Ave.; Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Bronx County; Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Queens County; and Martine Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Westchester County.

"Nursing homes are meant to be safe spaces where the most vulnerable members of our community receive the care and dignity they deserve," James said in a statement. "Instead, the owners of Centers Health Care allegedly used these four nursing homes – and the vulnerable New Yorkers who lived there – to extract millions of dollars for their personal use, leading to elderly residents and those with disabilities suffering unconscionable pain, neglect, degradation, and even death."

In a statement, Centers spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said the organization "prides itself on its commitment to patient care."

"Centers denies the New York Attorney General’s allegations wholeheartedly and attempted to resolve this matter out of court," he said. "We will fight these spurious claims with the facts on our side. Beyond that, Centers Health Care will not comment on ongoing litigation."

The Buffalo Center has an overall rating of one star, or much below average, on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' website.

This story will be updated.