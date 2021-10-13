 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG claims staffing firm in Mercy Hospital strike lacks license
0 comments
top story

AG claims staffing firm in Mercy Hospital strike lacks license

Support this work for $1 a month
Catholic Hospitals strike

The picket line near the main entrance of Mercy Hospital on Abbott Road in South Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

Replacement health care workers remained on the job at Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, after the state Attorney General's Office called for Huffmaster, a staffing company, to stop providing its services to the hospital.

A letter to Huffmaster president Gregory Johnson that was signed by labor bureau chief Karen Cacace claimed Huffmaster is providing services at Mercy as an employment agency and a "watch, guard or patrol" agency without a New York State license. In addition to health care workers, Huffmaster is supplying security workers at the hospital amid a strike.

"Please immediately cease providing services to Mercy Hospital as either an employment agency or watch, guard, or patrol agency, and ensure that Huffmaster employees are not interfering with the picketers’ right to protest," Cacace wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Catholic Health, which is paying Huffmaster millions of dollars each week for its services, said the replacement health care workers meet state requirements.

"Registered nurses and other temporary replacement workers requiring clinical licensure who are caring for and serving patients at Mercy Hospital during CWA’s strike are properly credentialed to work in New York State," said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a spokeswoman.

Huffmaster did not respond to requests to comment. Cavanaugh said Huffmaster was "in contact with the Attorney General’s Office to address their questions."

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High Prices And Empty Shelves This Holiday Season

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News