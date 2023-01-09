After yearslong fight, Natale gets Aldrich & Ray building listed on National Register

Who says you can't fight the government and win? Not Angelo Natale.

After years of arguing and battling with state officials over a historic designation for the Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Co. building, the Buffalo developer succeeded in going over their heads and getting the National Park Service to list the Niagara Street property on the National Register of Historic Places.

That means the former industrial building – which Natale has since spent millions of dollars to convert into a mixed-use complex – would automatically be listed on the State Register of Historic Places, as well. And that's a vindication for the efforts of Natale and the architects and attorney who backed him.

"It was a matter of following your gut and your heart, and having some really good people who believed in what you believed in," Natale said. "We felt it and we just fought the battle to prove it."

The decision by the parks service ends a yearslong struggle by Natale to gain recognition for the property's place in the city's history, along with the potential for lucrative historic tax credits to defray redevelopment costs.

Natale acquired the four-story building in 2017 for $599,000, with plans to renovate the vacant century-old structure into commercial and residential space. That followed the success of his prior venture across the street, in which he redeveloped the seven-story former Bison Storage building and an adjacent structure into the Crescendo Apartments at 1502 Niagara.

He was counting on state and federal historic tax credits to help with up to 40% of the project cost, or about $2 million. But he soon ran into the same problem that a prior developer – Karl Frizlen – had encountered: the State Historic Preservation Office questioned if the building still had historic merit, because the northern part of the complex had been torn down years ago.

Designed by Frank Kempf, the 33,550-square-foot building was constructed in 1894 for Aldrich & Ray, which specialized in making brass, copper and metal products, including soda fountains, tea kettles, coffee urns and utensils.

A fourth floor was added in 1904. The manufacturer also bought a separate former police station on a lot just to the north prior to 1900, and connected the two structures.

But a fire in 1976 destroyed portions of the former police station and additions to the north and east, although the original building remained. So the state Board of Historic Preservation recommended that the property was ineligible for historic listing, citing the loss of the northern half of the complex in the fire. As a result, the state did not forward the nomination to the Park Service.

That had doomed Frizlen's plan to redevelop it into 30 apartments and commercial space. But Natale fought back, appealing the state decision and then suing the park service after the appeal was denied. The court sent the case back for another look by the state, which again denied the application. This time, though, the park service ultimately disagreed with the state on appeal, and granted the listing just over a month ago.

"It was a tough case to understand because of the complexity of the fire," Natale said.

In the meantime, though, Natale and his partner, Robert Corrao, had continued with a $7 million historic redevelopment of the building, now dubbed The Dorian. The project features 24,000 square feet of commercial space on the first three floors – occupied by Horvath Chiropractic and MVP Network Consulting – and seven loft-style two-bedroom apartments on the fourth floor, with views of the Black Rock Canal and Niagara River.

And he's hoping to qualify retroactively for the historic credits.

"We have a lot of additional monies in the project that we would not have put in had we not thought it was a historically relevant building," Natale said.