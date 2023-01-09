 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After yearslong fight, Natale gets Aldrich & Ray building listed on National Register

  • 0
LOCAL NIAGARA STREET GEE

Natale Development has refurbished Niagara Street building.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Who says you can't fight the government and win? Not Angelo Natale.

After years of arguing and battling with state officials over a historic designation for the Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Co. building, the Buffalo developer succeeded in going over their heads and getting the National Park Service to list the Niagara Street property on the National Register of Historic Places.

That means the former industrial building – which Natale has since spent millions of dollars to convert into a mixed-use complex – would automatically be listed on the State Register of Historic Places, as well. And that's a vindication for the efforts of Natale and the architects and attorney who backed him.

"It was a matter of following your gut and your heart, and having some really good people who believed in what you believed in," Natale said. "We felt it and we just fought the battle to prove it."

People are also reading…

The decision by the parks service ends a yearslong struggle by Natale to gain recognition for the property's place in the city's history, along with the potential for lucrative historic tax credits to defray redevelopment costs.

Natale acquired the four-story building in 2017 for $599,000, with plans to renovate the vacant century-old structure into commercial and residential space. That followed the success of his prior venture across the street, in which he redeveloped the seven-story former Bison Storage building and an adjacent structure into the Crescendo Apartments at 1502 Niagara.

He was counting on state and federal historic tax credits to help with up to 40% of the project cost, or about $2 million. But he soon ran into the same problem that a prior developer – Karl Frizlen – had encountered: the State Historic Preservation Office questioned if the building still had historic merit, because the northern part of the complex had been torn down years ago.

Designed by Frank Kempf, the 33,550-square-foot building was constructed in 1894 for Aldrich & Ray, which specialized in making brass, copper and metal products, including soda fountains, tea kettles, coffee urns and utensils.

A fourth floor was added in 1904. The manufacturer also bought a separate former police station on a lot just to the north prior to 1900, and connected the two structures.

But a fire in 1976 destroyed portions of the former police station and additions to the north and east, although the original building remained. So the state Board of Historic Preservation recommended that the property was ineligible for historic listing, citing the loss of the northern half of the complex in the fire. As a result, the state did not forward the nomination to the Park Service.

That had doomed Frizlen's plan to redevelop it into 30 apartments and commercial space. But Natale fought back, appealing the state decision and then suing the park service after the appeal was denied. The court sent the case back for another look by the state, which again denied the application. This time, though, the park service ultimately disagreed with the state on appeal, and granted the listing just over a month ago.

"It was a tough case to understand because of the complexity of the fire," Natale said.

In the meantime, though, Natale and his partner, Robert Corrao, had continued with a $7 million historic redevelopment of the building, now dubbed The Dorian. The project features 24,000 square feet of commercial space on the first three floors – occupied by Horvath Chiropractic and MVP Network Consulting – and seven loft-style two-bedroom apartments on the fourth floor, with views of the Black Rock Canal and Niagara River.

And he's hoping to qualify retroactively for the historic credits.

"We have a lot of additional monies in the project that we would not have put in had we not thought it was a historically relevant building," Natale said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Aldrich & Ray building developer sues over denial of historic designation

Aldrich & Ray building developer sues over denial of historic designation

Angelo Natale has a “historic” problem. Construction is underway on his $5.6 million conversion of a Niagara Street manufacturing building into office space and apartments, with a completion expected by summer. But the funding has a gaping hole, because the project failed to qualify last year for state and federal historic tax credits that could have covered as much

Developer seeks tax breaks for Niagara Street mixed-use project

Developer seeks tax breaks for Niagara Street mixed-use project

The developer behind the Crescendo apartment building on Niagara Street is now seeking tax breaks for a second project just across the street. Natale Development is requesting a package of sales and mortgage recording tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, to support its $5.6 million conversion of the former Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Co. building into a

Ciminelli, Natale seek brownfield cleanup plans and credits

Ciminelli, Natale seek brownfield cleanup plans and credits

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for public comments on proposed brownfield cleanup plans for two pending development projects, one on the West Side and one in downtown Buffalo. Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has proposed construction of an 18-story apartment, office and retail complex on a 2.5-acre site at 201 Ellicott St., between the Buffalo & Erie

Natale buys Aldrich & Ray building on Niagara

Natale buys Aldrich & Ray building on Niagara

As work continues to transform a former Niagara Street warehouse into the Crescendo Lofts, owner Angelo Natale is taking aim at his next redevelopment project – directly across the street. Natale Development, through 1485 Niagara LLC, paid $599,000 on Friday to acquire the former Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Company building from Bowmart Niagara LLC, according to Erie County Clerk records and

Plans proposed for Niagara Street lofts with waterfront views

Building on the success of past projects along Niagara Street, a Buffalo architect-turned-developer is hoping to remake another former manufacturing facility on the West Side into attractive residential living with waterfront views. Karl Frizlen’s Frizlen Group is seeking to convert a four-story masonry warehouse and manufacturing building into a mixed-use project, with 30 market-rate apartments and up to 5,000

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News