After viral video, state Health Department probes conditions at ECMC's psychiatric emergency unit

The state Health Department is investigating conditions at Erie County Medical Center's hospital-based emergency psychiatric service after a video focused on staffing challenges within the unit was posted this week and went viral, getting reactions from across the country.

"The Department has launched an investigation into this matter," Health Department spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said in a statement Friday afternoon. "As this is an ongoing investigation, the Department cannot comment further at this time."

In the video, posted on TikTok from the account of the ECMC nurses' union, staff members appear to confront ECMC administrators, asking whether there's a staffing plan for the week. One woman who identifies herself on the video as a registered nurse said she has taken care of 50 patients on one shift.

The video then shows union members trying to track down administrators to get answers on staffing for the unit, known as CPEP, or Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

CPEP is the only behavioral health emergency department in the region, save a much smaller unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Those familiar with it say it long has been a harrowing experience for patients and staff, but that conditions have deteriorated as pandemic surges stretched into this year and staff ranks thinned.

The Buffalo News has interviewed several patients who have been in its primary intake room, including two this year, as well as family members, mental health counselors and mental health advocates.

All paint a chilling portrait of what they have heard from clients or loved ones – or experienced firsthand.

Dozens of patients in crisis have been crammed into the same holding room, sometimes for several days, as they wait to be evaluated by a psychiatrist and given a treatment plan, they say.

“It’s like a jail cell, but scarier,” said Chris Martoche, of Hamburg, who said he was taken to CPEP in 2019 after a suicide attempt. “It's like a cattle room. You go in there, you don't know who's in charge of anything and there's no privacy.”

The staff seems overwhelmed, patients and family members have told The Buffalo News. Anxious family members who can't see their loved ones struggle to get updates on their condition.

“I think the staff is trying to do the best that they can but it’s the only game that's left,” Martoche said.

In a statement on Friday, the hospital said, "Due to our inability to discharge patients to state-supported programs, coupled with inadequate Medicaid reimbursements, ECMC continues to experience high patient volume challenges in our Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP)."

ECMC's 24/7 CPEP program is one of the state's largest, serving adults, children and adolescents in crisis from an entire floor in its Behavioral Health Outpatient Center. Over the past few years, CPEP has seen an average of about 10,000 to 11,000 patients a year.

"We're trying to fix the staffing in CPEP," one nurse says on the TikTok video, noting that a top administrator was on vacation amid the high demand on staff.

The video was posted at a time when the New York State Nurses Association is negotiating a new contract for more than 1,300 registered nurses at ECMC. As has been the case in prior high-stakes health care labor negotiations, improving staffing and bolstering efforts to recruit and retain nurses is taking center stage in the talks.

ECMC starts bargaining with 1,300 nurses; union hopes talks will 'transform the profession' "If we don't take these steps and this opportunity in time to transform the profession, then it will never happen," said Steve Bailey, a registered nurse at ECMC's Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility and Western New York regional director of the Nurses Association. "We're going to come out of this crisis new and improved."

The viral video again put a spotlight on the hot-button issue of staffing, especially in a program such as CPEP that has seen high demand as the need for mental health services has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In its statement, ECMC said it is working with union representatives to resolve challenges in CPEP, efforts that include filling 12 current open nursing positions.

The hospital said it has seven new CPEP nurses starting in the unit, "with more nurses soon coming on board."

"We will temporarily hire travel agency nurses to fill those other vacancies until the remaining nurses complete their orientation and start working in CPEP," ECMC said. "To date, we have been having ongoing conversations with our NYSNA representatives; it is unfortunate that some misinformation has been disseminated on this subject."

Steve Bailey, a registered nurse at ECMC's Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility and Western New York regional director of the Nurses Association, said in a statement Friday that ECMC nurses are deeply concerned about understaffing in the CPEP unit and throughout the hospital.

"We continue to be frustrated by management's lack of urgency and lack of a real plan to hire and retain the nurses we need to deliver safe patient care," Bailey said. "As nurses, we are committed to delivering safe, quality care to every patient. At this point, we are sending an SOS to management that we need the nurses and resources to be able to do our best for our patients – and we need them now."