After terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis, UB researcher establishes fund so work like hers can live on

When E. Brooke Lerner was referred to an area hospital in May, she never expected to hear the devastating diagnosis that doctors delivered: She had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

For Lerner, a professor and vice chair of research in University at Buffalo's Department of Emergency Medicine, these past six months have come with a whirlwind of emotions.

There was the initial shock of hearing the diagnosis – nobody in her family has had cancer – and the following six-week hospital stay.

When she returned to her Williamsville home, Lerner "felt like I put myself in a box before I was in the box." She wasn't sure if she would return to work.

But after about three weeks at home, she realized she wanted to get back to her work at UB. There, she is a leading expert on emergency medicine, particularly on the triage of pediatric emergencies, and is committed to helping improve the prehospital care provided by first responders that occurs before a patient reaches the emergency department.

Lerner, described by colleagues as an excellent educator, role model and mentor, also is focused on the next generation of EMS researchers, hoping the work she knows is so important continues once she's gone.

It's why she approached the National Association of EMS Physicians, which helped to establish the E. Brooke Lerner Research Fund, which will be geared toward supporting new ideas and out-of-the-box thinking for the purpose of strengthening pre-hospital care.

As Lerner, 50, tells her story, it remains difficult to talk about for the three-time UB graduate and Western New York native.

She knows her cancer is terminal – "You do chemo until it doesn't work. There's no cure," Lerner said – but she's focused on making the days count.

"It's a pretty bad diagnosis," she said. "And I think now, I know my death will be sooner. But I still don't know when. So, sort of more preparing, but at the same time living and doing things."

Diving into research

Lerner grew up in Western New York thinking she would become a physician, like her dad.

"I just always thought that was what I was going to do and didn't realize the breadth of opportunities there are in health care and public health beyond being a physician," said Lerner, a 1989 Sweet Home High School graduate.

She realized those opportunities during her time as a student at University at Buffalo, where she took an emergency medical technician, or EMT, course. She then landed a job with LaSalle Ambulance and, while she worked aboard ambulances in Buffalo for a few years, did research within UB's Department of Emergency Medicine.

As a research assistant, she discovered just how much she enjoyed trying to answer the "how" and the "why" questions in the relatively young and unexplored field of emergency medical services. Lerner points out that pre-hospital care as a specialty really didn't start until the 1970s, around the time the popular show "Emergency!" was on TV.

At UB, after getting her bachelor's degree in 1993, she received a master's degree in epidemiology and community health in 1998 and her doctoral degree in epidemiology in 2001.

From there, she followed her husband, who works in business, to Rochester, where she was an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester from 2001 to 2006, and then to Milwaukee, where she was a professor of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin from 2006 to 2019.

All the while, her peers at UB kept in touch.

Dr. Robert McCormack, a professor and chair of emergency medicine at UB, has known Lerner for 28 years – back when she was a researcher working toward her master's degree. After she moved from Buffalo, McCormack said he stayed in contact, persistently bringing up a certain question when he would see her at national meetings.

"Aren't you ready to come back to Buffalo?" he would pester.

Eventually, Lerner said yes, happy to return home to UB in 2019.

'Aspire to be like her'

McCormack remembers the day and the call well.

He and colleagues had a faculty book club that was scheduled to meet at his house.

"Listen, I think I have hepatitis, because I've become jaundiced," Lerner told McCormack over the phone. "So I'm not going to make the book club."

McCormack called her the next day, wondering about the results of the blood test at her doctor's office. When Lerner said she didn't have hepatitis, McCormack knew a much worse diagnosis could very likely follow when she visited the hospital.

Doctors knew what what it was "pretty much right away," Lerner said, but that didn't make it any less of a surprise. With no cancer in the family, Lerner had always told her physicians "I was going to die of heart disease, and I didn't need to worry about cancer."

After her stay in the hospital and a couple of weeks home, it wasn't long before Lerner spoke to McCormack about returning to work.

McCormack said Lerner started off part time for a few weeks, then moved back into a full-time role, "doing really kind of everything she always did." She also approached McCormack to have the difficult conversation about succession planning, telling him about the need to start searching for her eventual replacement.

As a colleague and friend, McCormack said Lerner is dealing with it all with courage and strength, confronting the situation rather than denying it, and not letting it stop her from what's important in her life.

"I mean this is obviously a devastating diagnosis," McCormack said. "And I think from very early on, it was clear that the prognosis is very poor. And she really just took it with grace, really kind of understood it, processed it, really, from my perspective, kind of adapted to it really quickly, for what I think I would do in the same situation."

One of Lerner's focuses through her career has been teaching the next generation, developing younger faculty, clinicians and students and passing down her skills, McCormack said. He said Lerner continues to do that today "with a lot of energy and success."

So it only made sense when McCormack and his colleagues found out Lerner had established a fund to create opportunity for future researchers.

"She has a lot of people who have learned from and aspire to be like her," McCormack said.

'An enduring fund'

Lerner has authored more than 135 peer-reviewed publications and completed many federally funded grants to conduct EMS research. Further, she led the development of the current national guideline for mass casualty triage.

But she knows there's much more to do and to explore.

"I think the work is important because there's so much we don't know about pre-hospital care, and it can have such a big impact," Lerner said. "I think people don't really think about ambulances and fire trucks coming to their house until it happens, but I think it's important to know that they can have a big impact on whatever's happening."

"It's not just a ride, it's actual care that can impact outcomes," she said. "And the better it gets, the more people survive horrible days."

She's hoping the fund established in her name at the National Association of EMS Physicians can create opportunities for other researchers dedicated to the field of pre-hospital care.

Dr. Michael Levy, the association's president, described Lerner as "an esteemed colleague and researcher" whose work has improved the ability to care for patients and for communities.

"She has contributed so much to NAEMSP as a member, as a congenial and approachable scion, and as an inspiring mentor," Levy said. "She truly embodies the spirit of NAEMSP's mission to advance pre-hospital care. That Dr. Lerner's legacy will be perpetuated with an enduring fund to aid emerging researchers seeking to carry that mission forward is a wonderful testament to her dedication and generosity as a leader in the EMS community."

Lerner is glad to have had the opportunity to help set up the fund.

It will help ensure that more research like hers lives on, whenever it is that she is no longer here.

She doesn't know when that will be, but she hopes the fund grows large enough that it can become sustainable and continue forever. She calls this her "super-stretch goal" for the fund.

"Which is super lofty," Lerner said. "But I like lofty."