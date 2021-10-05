 Skip to main content
After struggle to find large Medina sandstone, Trinity Episcopal Church will use concrete
After struggle to find large Medina sandstone, Trinity Episcopal Church will use concrete

Amazing art in Buffalo's places of worship

Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., is a jewel box of a church with its dark wood, steeply arched ceilings and tremendous stained-glass windows.

 Mark Mulville

If at first you don't succeed ... try concrete.

When Trinity Episcopal Church decided it was time to replace and restore its majestic entrance walkway from the street to its front steps, it faced a quandary: Where to find the large slabs of Medina sandstone that it needed.

When the church at 371 Delaware Ave. was built in the last 19th century, these 8-foot-by-4-foot slabs were readily available for an expansive walkway into the church. The city even added a narrower sandstone sidewalk with 6-foot-wide slabs.

But after 138 years, the walkway has deteriorated from weather, tree roots and heavy vehicles, cracking corners and splitting the edges, church officials said.

"Some areas are little more than sandstone gravel. Others have been filled with concrete," the church wrote in documents submitted to the city Preservation Board. "The result is an unattractive walk with an uneven surface, presenting some trip hazards for our elderly parishioners."

But there's a problem: Church officials can't find comparably large slabs anymore, and building a walk that combines existing pieces with whatever they can find "would not emulate a grand entrance walk way."

So they're planning to use colored and stamped concrete to "recapture the seam spacing, surface texture and color of the original sandstone."

The Preservation Board will consider the church's application on Thursday, along with requests by Hannah Demolition to take down two deteriorating circa-1900 houses at 194 Howell and in the rear of 153 Arkansas.

