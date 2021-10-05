After struggle to find large Medina sandstone, Trinity Episcopal Church will use concrete

If at first you don't succeed ... try concrete.

When Trinity Episcopal Church decided it was time to replace and restore its majestic entrance walkway from the street to its front steps, it faced a quandary: Where to find the large slabs of Medina sandstone that it needed.

When the church at 371 Delaware Ave. was built in the last 19th century, these 8-foot-by-4-foot slabs were readily available for an expansive walkway into the church. The city even added a narrower sandstone sidewalk with 6-foot-wide slabs.

But after 138 years, the walkway has deteriorated from weather, tree roots and heavy vehicles, cracking corners and splitting the edges, church officials said.

"Some areas are little more than sandstone gravel. Others have been filled with concrete," the church wrote in documents submitted to the city Preservation Board. "The result is an unattractive walk with an uneven surface, presenting some trip hazards for our elderly parishioners."

But there's a problem: Church officials can't find comparably large slabs anymore, and building a walk that combines existing pieces with whatever they can find "would not emulate a grand entrance walk way."