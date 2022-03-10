 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After repeated delays, Sinatra starts work on Heritage Point apartments
After repeated delays, Sinatra starts work on Heritage Point apartments

Construction has begun on the long-delayed Heritage Point apartments at Canalside.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate has begun the environmental remediation work on the former Buffalo Memorial Auditorium site, where it plans to construct a pair of six-story mixed-use buildings between the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum and the Metro Rail station on Main Street.

That's been an eagerly anticipated development, since it will bring the first residential units at Canalside, achieving a longtime goal of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and city officials.

When completed, those brick buildings of 80,500 and 37,700 square feet, respectively, will overlook the historically aligned canals.

The complex will feature 41 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,800 – comparable to what's available at Seneca One tower.

The $40 million project has been delayed numerous times since it was first announced in 2018, including by Covid-19 but also because of regulatory delays, the process of transferring the land from the state, the need to negotiate parking arrangements, and supply-chain issues and price hikes on materials.

Now that it has begun with three months of remediation work, officials expect it to be completed by September 2023.

Crews have started digging pits, which will ultimately extend about 22 feet down, as workers excavate contaminated soil from the ground while also preparing to pour the foundation and a full basement, said Sinatra Vice President of Development Matt Connors.

The basement will actually extend between the two buildings underground, although they will be separated above by the historic slip that leads into the canals. Steel work will follow after May or June.

Development of future site of Heritage Point, which is a planned mixed-use project consisting of offices, residences and retail shops at Canalside along Marine Drive in Buffalo, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

The developer is still seeking tenants for full-service restaurants and office space in the complex.

"We are working with a bunch of interested parties, to try to find the right fit, but we don’t have anyone entered into a lease," Connors said.

The same is true with the apartments.

"We're trying to update people as they call in, but it's kind of difficult for them to sign on now," he said. "We don't have a wait list right now, but we have a lot of interested parties."

