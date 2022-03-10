After repeated delays, Sinatra starts work on Heritage Point apartments at Canalside

Crews have started digging pits, which will ultimately extend about 22 feet down, as workers excavate contaminated soil from the ground while also preparing to pour the foundation and a full basement, said Sinatra Vice President of Development Matt Connors.

The basement will actually extend between the two buildings underground, although they will be separated above by the historic slip that leads into the canals. Steel work will follow after May or June.

The developer is still seeking tenants for full-service restaurants and office space in the complex.

"We are working with a bunch of interested parties, to try to find the right fit, but we don’t have anyone entered into a lease," Connors said.

The same is true with the apartments.

"We're trying to update people as they call in, but it's kind of difficult for them to sign on now," he said. "We don't have a wait list right now, but we have a lot of interested parties."

