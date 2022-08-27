After rape allegation, what's next for Matt Araiza and the Bills?

There was little game talk Friday night when Bills Coach Sean McDermott took the podium following the team's final preseason game.

McDermott, instead, got right to talking about what was on everyone's mind: accusations of rape against the team's rookie punter, Matt Araiza.

"There was a game just played, but I want to talk about something that’s more important, which is what we have going on with one of the members of our team right now, Matt Araiza," McDermott told reporters. "It is a situation that is extremely serious, just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever."

How the team handles the accusations as it kicks off one of the most anticipated seasons in decades will be closely watched by fans and national news outlets.

“That’s the tough thing about working in professional sports and live entertainment, there are people and personalities involved and it can get crazy, so you always have to be on your toes and ready," said John Cimperman, a longtime sports marketing executive.

Many fans, some of whom are season ticket holders, expressed disgust Friday as news of the accusations unfolded and they waited for the Bills' next move with Araiza.

A lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court and first reported by the Los Angeles Times, accuses Araiza, then 21, of having sex with a high school senior outside of a home where he had been living, and then bringing her inside to a room where she said she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17. Two other former college teammates at San Diego State University are also accused in the lawsuit of gang raping the 17-year-old girl.

The case remains under review by the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to pursue charges. Araiza's agent issued a statement from the Bills punter late Friday: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

The Bills, who are the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl, walk a fine line between answering calls to cut the 2022 sixth-round draft pick and waiting for the legal process to play out.

“Everybody is entitled to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law as part of the legal process," said Nellie Drew, a professor of sports law at the University at Buffalo "But this is not a court of law. This is a very public, high-profile entity, which has a private employment relationship with an individual.”

She added: "One would hope that the team is making its best efforts to obtain all relevant information and make an appropriate call based on that information.”

Ultimately, if the team doesn’t cut Araiza, the public relations fallout could come swiftly, Drew said.

“You can never ignore the PR part of it. It should always be a consideration,” Drew said. “In the climate that we live in today, I would be concerned that sponsors may step forward next and put pressure on the Bills.”

One woman on Twitter who’s an attorney in Buffalo wrote that she has already contacted her season ticket representative, expressing her disgust with the organization and encouraging others who feel the same to call or email the Bills.

Araiza, 22, won a competition to be the team’s punter over veteran Matt Haack this week, but he did not play Friday night in the Bills final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.

“Cut him immediately @BuffaloBills ban him @NFL,” @Bills_Chick wrote on Twitter.

“This is sick, I’d rather go for it for every fourth down for the whole year than have this guy punt for us,” another woman wrote.

Asked about the Bills' female fans Friday night, head coach Sean McDermott repeated that the team is not taking the situation "lightly."

"I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt," McDermott said. "It’s emotional. It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last, several hours, say. Haven’t slept a lot, to be honest with you, because this is a game, but there’s other things that are more important than this."

Fans coming to Araiza’s defense are short in supply. Most of these commenters on social media are giving Araiza the benefit of the doubt, saying a person is innocent until proven guilty and asking that the legal process play out.

Cimperman buys into that way of thinking.

“It’s too early to make a judgment before an investigation is done and facts come forward,” he said. “In my opinion, the Bills are probably doing what they need to.”

Meanwhile, others have taken to criticizing the Bills leadership for their limited explanation about the circumstances surrounding Araiza.

The Bills released the following statement late Thursday: “We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Fans want to know when Bills leadership, including their general manager Brandon Beane and McDermott, knew about the complaints and what the team’s investigation entailed.

McDermott on Friday declined to address specifics about when the team knew about the accusations, but said it was his decision to keep Araiza from the game. Asked about when he learned of the situation, McDermott said only: “I’m not going to get into details right now, hope you can appreciate that. I respect your question. I know we made the statement we did last night and I’ll leave it at that.”

Cimperman believes the Bills are working behind the scenes with the league on a “fact-finding mission.”

“I’m sure they’re doing their due diligence, in partnership with the league, to determine their next steps,” Cimperman said.

Drew said the Bills are taking the right avenue right now, because they don’t want to make more of a statement without first knowing all that they are dealing with.

“I’m sure the Bills are trying to nail down exactly what information is available and trying to assess the credibility of it and trying to move forward on the basis of that as best as they can,” she said.

Some social media commenters have called the Bills and some of their fans hypocritical for being critics of the Cleveland Browns trading for and signing Deshaun Watson to the league’s most lucrative contract as he went through more than 20 civil complaints accusing him of sexual assault. Watson, who did not play for the Houston Texans last season before being traded, has been suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, all while denying the accusations.

Cimperman anticipates that the team is already planning to take steps to minimize the damage with its corporate sponsors, season ticket holders and other key audiences. But that won't preclude people from protesting outside the stadium once the season starts or booing Araiza and the team when he steps onto the field.

“If and when it hurts the strength of the brand, obviously the Bills would have to make decisions at that point,” Cimperman said. “But, right now, I think it’s premature.”

The lawsuit claims that the teen went in and out of consciousness, but remembers moments as the men assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the teenager had already been drinking with friends when she arrived at the home and was "observably intoxicated." She said Araiza handed her a drink at the party that she believed “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” according to the suit. She also said she told Araiza that she was in high school.

The complaint said that she went to the police the next day and waited for about five hours before an officer spoke to her. She was then taken to a hospital for a rape exam.

Araiza’s San Diego-based attorney, Kerry Armstrong, has called the accusations false, saying that an investigator spoke to witnesses from the party who contradict the accusations against Araiza.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong told the Times.

Dan Gilleon, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, released a statement saying: "This was a horrific crime, the kind of which happens all too often. What makes these crimes different is not only that they were committed by self-entitled athletes. Just as awful as the crimes, for months, multiple organizations – SDSU, the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego District Attorney, and now the Buffalo Bills – have acted the part of enablers looking the other way in denial that my client deserves justice even if the defendants are prized athletes."