After four years, TM Montante completes separation from Robert Morgan at Gates Circle

Four years after linking up with Rochester businessman Robert C. Morgan in a major conversion project at Gates Circle, TM Montante Development has cut its financial ties with the embattled developer, freeing it up to proceed with its plans.
Montante announced Thursday that it has finalized a "separation agreement" with Morgan Communities that allows the Buffalo firm to assume full ownership of its proposed Lancaster Square at Gates Circle project. That's the $150 million venture to redevelop the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital into residential, retail and commercial space.
The agreement is a significant step forward for Montante and Gates Circle. Morgan's involvement had held up various aspects of the redevelopment, as lenders and other parties balked at working with Montante as long as the Rochester firm and its founder were under a legal cloud – especially one related specifically to financing real estate.
Montante did not disclose financial details of the private deal, which has been under negotiation for more than two years, after Morgan and three associates were indicted by federal prosecutors in a mortgage and insurance fraud scheme.
Although the initial legal case was dismissed, Morgan has since been re-indicted, with many of the same charges now pending in court again.
"Because of the situation, moving forward with the financing and development of properties that we co-owned was something that was difficult if not impossible," said TM Montante Development president Chris Campos.
Under the agreement, Montante bought out Morgan's stake in the limited-liability company that owns the real estate and project.
“This has been a long time coming,” Campos said. “The Lancaster Square project is exciting and transformational, but it has also been extremely complex from day one with unforeseen challenges that we’ve had to work through.”
The multimillion-dollar partnership was originally reported to have been a 50-50 split of the project's ownership. But negotiating the separation was far more complicated, largely because of the criminal investigation and court proceedings. As a result, any negotiations had to involve the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, which imposed their own requirements on deals with the Morgans.
"Navigating that and allowing that to evolve took some time," Campos said, citing the first year or two of discussions. Only after a federal judge dismissed the indictment because of excessive procedural delays was there "a clear opportunity to get something done," he added.
Even then, Campos said, "it takes time to figure out the proper value. And figuring out something that's fair, given circumstances, always takes some time."
Montante signed the investment deal with Morgan in early 2017, not knowing that a federal investigation of the Morgans was already well underway, focused on the manner in which the Morgans financed their various real estate transactions in multiple states.
The Buffalo News first reported about the widespread criminal probe in September 2017, followed by an FBI raid on Morgan's Rochester offices and the first indictment in May 2018, targeting Morgan's son, nephew and two others.
A year later, in May 2019, a superseding indictment included Morgan, accusing him and three others of orchestrating a massive scheme to defraud banks, non-bank lenders, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
"It feels good to have gotten this done," Campos said. "We are putting a real complex chapter behind us, and we have the opportunity to really start moving forward with new projects."
For now, Montante is focusing on two elements that were already completed or underway. Montante recently completed its $12.5 million renovation of a six-story former medical office building at 1275 Delaware into 33 new apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. That building had also been jointly owned with Morgan, but Montante reacquired it in early 2020 in a separate deal, enabling work to proceed.
The apartments are now fully occupied, while Tacos, Community & Beer opened its new restaurant on the first floor, with an outdoor patio. A health and fitness tenant also has signed a lease, while about 5,000 square feet remains available, probably for two to three spaces, Campos said.
few hundred yards from the Gates Circle site, it's always been a priority and goal for us to create a lot of vibrancy for the east side of Delaware," Campos said. "The demand for the residential units was also very exciting for us to see, because that certainly tells us very clearly that there's a lot of demand for living on that site."
The firm is now working on a $4.5 million rehab of the adjacent 750-space parking ramp, which was constructed in the 1970s and was owned by the city until Montante acquired it. With financing now in place after pandemic-induced delays, the developer is making repairs and improvements, with completion expected by year-end.
The developer is also adding "quite a number" of electric vehicle charging stations to the ramp, creating what Campos said could be the largest charging hub in the state.
Campos said he "can't give details on exactly what is going to be the next project," but hopes to provide more information in the next few months. He said adaptive reuse projects could begin in the existing former hospital buildings, which can benefit from historic or other tax credits and incentives to help with the costs.
There's also two significant new construction projects planned for sites between 1275 Delaware and the Lancaster Avenue extension, as well as an approved but long-stalled six-story apartment building at 1299 Delaware, adjacent to Canterbury Woods.
But such ventures are still more difficult to finance, despite significant improvements in demand, rental rates and revenues in Buffalo. "That is a challenge that we'll have to continue working through," Campos said. "Our business is in a different position than it was five years ago."