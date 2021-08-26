After four years, TM Montante completes separation from Robert Morgan at Gates Circle

The Buffalo News first reported about the widespread criminal probe in September 2017, followed by an FBI raid on Morgan's Rochester offices and the first indictment in May 2018, targeting Morgan's son, nephew and two others.

A year later, in May 2019, a superseding indictment included Morgan, accusing him and three others of orchestrating a massive scheme to defraud banks, non-bank lenders, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"It feels good to have gotten this done," Campos said. "We are putting a real complex chapter behind us, and we have the opportunity to really start moving forward with new projects."

For now, Montante is focusing on two elements that were already completed or underway. Montante recently completed its $12.5 million renovation of a six-story former medical office building at 1275 Delaware into 33 new apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. That building had also been jointly owned with Morgan, but Montante reacquired it in early 2020 in a separate deal, enabling work to proceed.

The apartments are now fully occupied, while Tacos, Community & Beer opened its new restaurant on the first floor, with an outdoor patio. A health and fitness tenant also has signed a lease, while about 5,000 square feet remains available, probably for two to three spaces, Campos said.