The Erie County Stadium Corp. will meet Wednesday – almost four weeks after its last meeting was postponed – to vote on the latest Buffalo Bills stadium-related items, but it remains unknown whether more project paperwork or a lease will be released this week.

The Stadium Corp. will be addressing documents related to the construction of the stadium.

The Feb. 21 meeting was canceled a day after one of the board of directors called on fellow Stadium Corp. members to vote against documents related to the $1.4 billion new stadium project.

In a Feb. 15 email, local union leader Paul Brown said he was upset because construction and pre-construction projects would be going to out-of-town contractors and material distributors.

But after having some conversations with others involved in the project, Brown, the president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, said he will vote in favor of new items related to the facility’s construction.

The board of directors will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the University at Buffalo's Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences.

“I think they are getting it straightened out,” Brown told The News. “I’ve been able to talk to many people about it, and it looks like it is going the right way now.”

While broad terms of the stadium deal have been outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed last year, no detailed lease documents have been released to the public, yet.

A spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz did not say whether any of that paperwork would be released this week. Peter Anderson would only say in an email that “the Corporation will be approving the documents that were originally going to be approved on Feb. 14.”

Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction is the general contractor for the stadium construction and in charge of managing project bids. In a statement to The Buffalo News, Gilbane/Turner said it is committed to providing opportunities on this project that create a positive economic impact for the region and the companies and their employees who reside in the area.

Gilbane/Turner recently released a second group of bids to construct the stadium in Orchard Park, across the street from the current Highmark Stadium, and they include the first building portions of the work to be done.

The project, which is set to get underway this spring pending final approvals, will encompass more than 100 bid packages, or individual scopes of work, that will be part of the construction of the stadium.

The prior bids focused on much of the preliminary work that must be done to prepare a site for construction. The project is scheduled for 36 months and should be substantially completed by April 2026.

Due to the amount and size of the work and its cost, this will be one of the largest construction projects ever to come to Western New York.

The state has committed $600 million to the construction of the stadium, and the county has committed $250 million. The team, with the help of the NFL and sale of personal seat licenses, will foot the remaining bill, including any cost overruns.

The state-entity Stadium Corp., which has approved the foundation of the plan for the stadium project, still must meet to iron out final details. The Erie County Legislature also must give a final OK for the project.

In addition, the Stadium Corp. was to consider and respond to any substantive negative comments made during a February public hearing about the structure of the deal before a final approval is given.