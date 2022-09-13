After four generations, Bemus Point's Hotel Lenhart changes hands

Hotel Lenhart has been lodging summer tourists at Bemus Point on Chautauqua Lake since 1880, when it was a boarding house owned by Dr. J.J. Lenhart and run by his wife, Dora.

Now, after four generations of that family's ownership, brother and sister duo John and Barbara Johnston have sold the hotel to a new family. Bill and Jill Curry from Pittsburgh plan to carry on the hotel's history while making a few changes for modern comfort.

"They want to preserve our legacy," said Barbara Johnston.

That means the popular multicolored rocking chairs will stay on its wraparound veranda for prime sunset viewing. The gilded photographs of the Lenhart and Johnston family will remain cascading down the wall alongside the stately wooden staircase and the Victorian furniture will remain throughout.

But the new owners are mulling over some big changes.

The biggest would be year-round operation. It would be the first time that has been done in the hotel's history, and would mean installing a new heating system as well as insulation, because the hotel is not equipped for winter living in its current condition.

Further renovations will equip each bedroom with a private bathroom – more than a dozen of them have only sinks now. The new owners will add air conditioning for the first time in the hotel's history, as well as an elevator.

It will be a balancing act, keeping the hotel's 19th century charm while updating it with modern amenities. Rooms do not have phones or televisions, the hotel doesn't accept credit cards and guests are always admonishing the staff not to change a thing.

The hotel draws guests from a 150-mile radius of Bemus Point, plus regulars from Texas and Virginia. But Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Cleveland are its largest markets. In the old days, guests came by train and ship.

Saying goodbye to guests has been the hardest part of letting the hotel go, the Johnstons said. Some have been coming for generations and grew up alongside the Johnstons.

"I've shed so many tears because I know I'm not going to see them again," Barbara Johnston said.

But both siblings are retirement age, and Covid proved too much. The staff shrank from 50 to 10, and the owners took up the slack, becoming everything from plumber to electrician to desk clerk. Now, Barbara will retire to Florida and John – after a year of traveling – will settle in Pittsburgh.

"We're going to miss it," he said. "It's special to us."