After five decades in business, Brennan's to close Friday

An Irish-themed Clarence bar and restaurant that has been in business for more than 50 years will close.

Brennan’s Bowery Bar, a mainstay on Transit Road next to the shops of Eastern Hills Mall, will close Friday, according to its Facebook page.

The restaurant's owners, in the Facebook post, blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the defeat of a bill a few weeks ago in the Senate that they say could have helped revitalize the business.

The Shatzel and Brennan family have been running the restaurant for the past 52 years, with brothers Mike and David Shatzel Jr. stepping to the forefront in recent years. Their father, David Sr., and Gerald M. “Jerry” Brennan co-founded Brennan’s in 1970. The Shatzels also own Thin Man Brewery and Coles.

Local and Irish regalia line the walls of Brennan's barroom, dining room and what was once a large banquet room. Brennan’s features a menu of traditional Irish and American food, with Irish beer and ale on tap.

In more recent years, the establishment had expanded its classic wooden bar and the pub area and replaced the banquet room in the rear with a Thin Man taproom.

“This is a shot right to the heart of the area … it’s beyond sad … a fixture and a staple. Say it ain’t so,” said one of the hundreds of Facebook commenters.

The Shatzels left the door open for one day potentially reopening, but noted that the establishment will be closed “for the foreseeable future.”

