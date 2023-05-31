When Delaware North lost the high-profile hospitality account in 2016 for Yosemite National Park – the family business went through heartbreak.

It happened again this month after finding out that when the new Buffalo Bills stadium is completed in 2026 the Buffalo-based company will no longer provide food and beverage services for its hometown team.

Delaware North officials say they are disappointed by the loss of a high-profile client they had worked with for three decades – a loss that stunned workers at the company's Delaware Avenue headquarters.

But the emotional toll from the loss of the Bills concessions deal to Legends Hospitality belies the company's rebound from the Covid pandemic and the record sales it posted last year. And it isn't deterring Delaware North from its plans to focus more on portions of its business that the company can control, rather than work based on contracts that regularly come up for renewal.

Still, losing the Bills contract stings. The relationship with the team goes back three decades for the company and even further for the Jacobs brothers – company CEOs Jerry Jr., Lou and Charlie.

Jerry Jacobs Jr. said he can remember in 1973 attending the first Bills game in their new home, Rich Stadium, in Orchard Park, and then the excitement of becoming the team’s concessionaire 19 years later.

But Delaware North's run at the stadium will end after three more seasons following the Bills announcement in May that they would be going with Legends for concessions once Highmark Stadium closes. Legends previously took over from Delaware North the Bills sales and retail business and has become increasingly involved in all aspects of the team's business and the new stadium project.

Delaware North leadership had been on pins and needles awaiting the Bills decision. They felt they have been loyal partners to the team. Company officials say Delaware North has been hamstrung in what it could offer for food at 50-year-old Highmark Stadium because it lacks some of the amenities required to provide modern hospitality services.

“We’re big Bills fans,” Lou Jacobs said inside the company's 250 Delaware Ave. headquarters during an interview before the decision by the Bills. “We have a lot of associates here that are proud to be involved with the Bills. We have a lot of fans in this building that support the team.”

The decision also adds to questions about whether Delaware North will hold on to the concessions account for the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, given Legends' growing ties with Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day operations of the Bills and Sabres for owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Delaware North still hosts concessions at the downtown arena, although that contract also will be bid out when it expires in a few years.

The company still believes it has the potential to engage and include the Buffalo community better than any other concessions partner.

“We’ve discovered some extraordinary culinary talent right in our own backyard,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said. “It’s been a bit of an eye-opener, even after we’ve been here for over 100 years.”

The potential to lose contractual services accounts like those at Yosemite and with the Bills – which the 108-year-old company was built on – is one of the main reasons that Delaware North is now increasingly focused on diversifying.

The company is adding more owned and managed assets and real estate – things that are not constantly up for contract renewal – as it pivots a bit to make its business more stable. It owns and operates facilities at 200 locations worldwide.

Delaware North still has a big presence in professional sports – including running concessions in 10 Major League Baseball parks, but there is only so much business one company can win in any sport.

On the other hand, acquisitions can be open-ended and a way that the company can gain more control of its destiny.

Delaware North's business already is diverse. The company has operations in parks and resorts, gaming venues, travel and airports and catering and streetside restaurants, as well as owning and operating the Boston Bruins and TD Gardens in Boston. Delaware North has more than 40,000 employees globally, including 2,000 in Western New York.

“Our legacy businesses are incredibly important to us, but the opportunity to pick up long-lived assets we’re hoping will be part of our portfolio for a long time,” Lou Jacobs said. “There’s a limited portfolio of airports, national parks or Major League Baseball stadiums that are going to be out for bid, so if we want to control our own growth and trajectory, we’ll look to acquire other hotels and resorts.”

That plan has been effective as Delaware North came out of the dark days of the pandemic “on fire,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.

Not only are sports services back and better than ever with technology and analytics providing a more lucrative and ease of service for fans, but the company also is growing in other areas, after a series of acquisitions and opening several hotel and attraction projects that had been delayed by the pandemic.

Delaware North’s revenue reached $3.96 billion in 2022, exceeding the company’s highest revenue prior to the pandemic, which was $3.68 billion in 2019. That despite a near shutdown of the business in 2020 and challenges that remained into the next year. This year is on a similar trajectory as 2022, the company says.

More owned assets positions company for future

Going into the pandemic, Delaware North was embarking on the largest capital investment in the history of the company, but that was all put on hold.

Last year the company experienced a slew of openings, including a $320 million expansion that included a 20-story hotel at the Southland Casino in West Memphis, Ark.

At the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where Delaware North runs the visitors center, the company added a Gateway to Space attraction and opened a Courtyard by Marriott hotel with a roof deck for watching the more frequent launches there.

Among Delaware North’s major purchases last year were Nova Guides, an outdoor recreation and adventure tour operator near Vail, Colo., southern New Hampshire gaming venue Boston Billiard Club and Casino and the nearby Sheraton Nashua, along with the Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

“We had a book of businesses come online suddenly that really changed the profile of the company,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said. “We’ve had a good run. … All of that pent-up demand and cabin fever have really driven people to our businesses.”

Surviving the pandemic after nearly being ‘dead’

Amid the pandemic, Jerry Jacobs Jr. thought the company was dead.

Delaware North went from 48,000 employees on its payroll to just 900 – most of them furloughed or simply let go. There were only five or six employees left in the Buffalo office.

When businesses began reopening, customers slowly returned as restrictions continued to lessen, and many of the employees who had been furloughed eagerly came back to work.

“We didn’t think we would make it,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said. “It gives you incredible clarity, when you’re facing the demise of the business.”

The pandemic forced the company to "get down into the weeds" to restructure and rebuild every aspect of the business, Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.

“It gave us the ability to put the company back together more efficiently, productive and capable of addressing customer needs and trends,” he said.

Family ownership also allowed the company more time to take a long view in evaluating what the business should look like in future years, Lou Jacobs said.

“We were trying to be very nimble in that window,” he said. “Nursing the business back to health was priority one.”

The rise of data, analytics, cashless purchases

One of the biggest things to come out of the pandemic was the rapid move toward the use of more data and analytics and touch-free technology in Delaware North’s sports services and other businesses.

The company, which went to cashless purchases after the pandemic, continues to experiment with tap and go and self-scanning camera recognition sales technology to help make purchases easier for customers and to maximize sales per purchase, which have gone way up.

“As customers' expectations change and they get more adaptive, we’re trying to adapt our operations,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.

It’s especially helped at baseball stadiums, where the speed of service has never been so important to match the changing pace of the game. This season, Major League Baseball instituted a pitch clock and restrictions on batters stepping out of the box to speed up games.

“We were somewhat lucky with the changes to baseball," Jerry Jacobs Jr. said. "We were on top of it and ready and it didn’t impact our business at all. If you can make baseball more fan friendly, then that’s good for all of us.”

Future and potential for a succession plan

Although there is not yet a succession plan in place for when the three brothers step aside, Lou Jacobs, 58, said it is important for Delaware North to remain in the family.

“We’ve enjoyed all the advantages of being a family business, and we’re just trying to figure out what the next stage looks like,” he said.

Some of their family members work for the company, including Lou’s son. Charlie Jacobs, who runs the company's operations in Boston, is the youngest of the brothers at 51.

“We’re working on that. We know we’re running out of time ourselves. It is time to start planning for the future – the next generation,” said Jerry Jacobs Jr., 60.

Meanwhile, Delaware North, which continued its annual philanthropic efforts by reinvesting more than $5 million into the Buffalo community last year, will continue looking at new opportunities as its business model evolves.

“We’ve been through the lowest of the lows and then a sugar high and hopefully now we can stabilize,” Lou Jacobs said.