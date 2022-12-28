After difficult talks, Catholic Health and Highmark reach a long-term contract

Catholic Health System and Catholic Medical Partners have reached a long-term contract agreement with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, the region's largest health plan.

The three-year deal, announced Wednesday, ensures Highmark members continue to have in-network access to care at Catholic Health's facilities.

"It's great news that Highmark BCBSWNY members can continue to receive in-network care at Catholic Health," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said. "We want to thank Highmark for recognizing the important role we play in the lives of families across the region and for reinvesting in the health and wellness of our community."

Added Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York: "For over 80 years, Highmark BCBSWNY has offered Western New Yorkers access to the broadest network of high-quality health care providers. We understand the value Catholic Health delivers to our community, and that's why we're pleased to reach a long-term agreement to keep their hospitals in our network."

The two sides were able to reach a new agreement before the current contract expires Saturday. Catholic Health and Highmark had been negotiating since February, and talks were difficult, at times, as they struggled to come to terms on mutually agreeable reimbursement rates.

So difficult, in fact, that Catholic Health had launched a campaign this fall that included billboards, newspaper advertisements and videos, raising awareness around the high-stakes negotiations that typically stay behind the scenes.

But progress was made over the last two weeks, as the two sides started to meet more frequently, all leading up to the agreement that was reached Friday afternoon and announced Wednesday. Both sides said they always wanted to reach an agreement prior to year end, though they technically had until Feb. 28 to reach a deal before the in-network status of Catholic Health was threatened.

While specific agreement terms were not disclosed, the deal does include joint value-based objectives for the health plan and hospital system geared toward improving health outcomes and managing rising health care costs. Similarly, in the long-term agreement Highmark announced Nov. 15 with Kaleida Health, value-based reimbursement programs were a key component.

"As a health care delivery system," Catholic Health Chief Financial Officer David Macholz said, "we need to continue to change in terms of how we deliver services, where we deliver them, how we deliver them, how we manage patients, overall health, disease management, really to ensure that we're improving the overall health and ultimately decreasing reliance on heavy, high-acuity services, because the goal is to keep the patients healthy and out of the hospital."

Macholz noted that the agreement with Highmark will not "fix all the financial challenges of Catholic Health," which logged a $138 million operating loss through the first nine months of 2022.

He does believe, however, that the agreement aligns reimbursement rates with the higher and long-term costs the health system is seeing, such as the increased wages it is paying its caregivers.

"It's going to be multiple years before – across the country and, most notably, within Western New York – that health care providers stabilize financially," Macholz said.

For Highmark Medicare Advantage members who chose to leave during the annual enrollment period as these talks were playing out, Highmark noted they can rejoin the plan during Medicare's open enrollment period, which runs from the start of January through the end of March, by visiting medicare.highmark.com and clicking "shop," or by calling 1-877-336-0799 (TTY 711) to speak with a Medicare Advisor.