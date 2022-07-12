After complaints, a new look for Savarino's Howell Street project

A redevelopment project in North Buffalo has undergone a series of design revisions, as developer Savarino Companies address concerns raised by neighbors and the city's Planning Board.

Savarino is proposing to redevelop a derelict and fire-damaged former industrial property on the banks of the Scajaquada Creek, by demolishing the two-story structure at 1 Howell St. and replacing it with a four-story apartment building.

Plans by Elev8 Architecture call for a 60,535-square-foot building, with 66 apartments on four floors, above a level of 43 semi-submerged parking spaces. The $15 million project would feature 55 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom apartments, with an extra 11 surface parking spaces. The heavily polluted site – now owned by Douglas Giambrone – would be cleaned up under state supervision, as part of the 18-month construction project.

But the project was criticized by neighbors and the Planning Board members in late May because of traffic and safety concerns on the short and dead-end street, which juts off Amherst Street next to a Wegmans supermarket. Critics also voiced resistance over a perceived lack of adequate parking.

In response, Savarino negotiated an agreement to purchase the vacant city-owned lot across the street at 18 Howell St. – giving the project a total of 1.2 acres. That provides extra space for another 33 parking spaces – seven of which would be designated for neighborhood residents and visitors, not project tenants. Now the project will have 87 spaces.

The extra half-acre of land – which would be cleaned up first – would also feature a new public pocket park along Howell with benches and a proposed Reddy Bikeshare hub. A playground on the site would be relocated to the west. And a new walkway on the north side of 1 Howell has also been added.

A "T"-shaped turnaround also will be installed at the foot of Howell, to make it easier for emergency vehicles, school buses, snowplows and residents to move around on the street and exit.

The part of the fourth floor of the new building that is closest to the neighboring parcel at 26 Bush St. also will be pulled back 41.5 feet to reduce the structure's impact.

And the facade materials have been modified to include natural wood decking and accent features, as well as copper metal soffits to "soften" the building appearance, according to a letter from project attorney Sean Hopkins.

Because of the degree of changes, a new public hearing will be held on July 25, with Savarino seeking a fresh environmental ruling and site plan approval afterwards. The property purchase is still subject to city approval, and other permits are required, but the project received five zoning variances and coastal consistency approval in May.