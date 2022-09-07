After Bills stadium deal, will KeyBank Center upgrades become next priority?

The Buffalo Bills are on track to get a new stadium in Orchard Park.

So, now that the framework of a football stadium deal is in place, what happens next at the other major professional sporting venue in Western New York?

KeyBank Center, which opened in 1996 as Marine Midland Arena, replacing the over five-decade-old Memorial Auditorium, is considered outdated by industry standards and in need of a facelift.

On the long list of improvements that could be undertaken: widening and opening up the narrow concourses, replacing the old seats, upgrading technology, digital screens and audio, reimagining concessions and retail offerings and improving the look and feel around the building and to its exterior.

No substantial renovations have been completed since the $127 million county-owned arena was built, aside from the enhancement of player and staff areas and locker rooms paid for by billionaire owners Terry and Kim Pegula after buying the team in 2011. The Pegulas, who three years later purchased the Bills as well, also built the $172 million LECOM Harborcenter, connected to the Sabres’ downtown arena.

In a 2016 survey completed by the NHL, Sabres season ticket holders primarily expressed dissatisfaction in the game day experience.

And virtually all 17 arenas built around the same time as KeyBank Center have undergone major renovation projects in recent years or have them planned.

“It needs to be a priority here,” said John Cimperman, a sports marketing professional who worked on the development team for the arena in Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which was built the same year as Buffalo's arena but has gone through a few renovations valued at $800 million.

“It is a challenge because of the new Bills stadium. How does the county and Pegula Sports and Entertainment and their resources focus on both projects?” he asked.

Complaints about the condition of the arena – chilly conditions, lack of hot water in bathrooms – have exploded on social media as prices of tickets, concessions and merchandise continue to

Upgrades at KeyBank Center could cost more than $150 million, according to industry experts. While few dispute the arena needs major improvements, who pays for them is another story.

And after the state agreed to kick in $600 million and county $250 million for the new $1.4 billion Bills stadium construction, there’s not much of an appetite at any level of government to help with funding for the arena, according to one state government insider who spoke to The News.

At this point, the county, which has an arena lease with the Sabres that expires in 2025, is not planning to put any funding toward renovations at the arena.

“Under the current lease, it is the responsibility of the team owner to do that,” said Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The team's dynamics, however, make that difficult.

The Pegulas bought the Sabres for $189 million in 2011. Although the team’s value has increase to $600 million, according to sports business publication Sportico, the Sabres also have routinely lost money.

NHL teams rely on games for revenue: tickets, corporate suites, advertising, parking, concessions and merchandise sales. As attendance has plummeted, the money generated from those sources has not kept pace with the increases in the salary cap, meaning the Sabres have been operating at a loss.

Forbes pegged the team's operating loss at $10.9 million in 2020, though some of that was related to the pandemic.

While some believed the Pegulas would ask the state and county at the same time to help fund both the new Bills stadium and KeyBank Center upgrades, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said money for arena improvements was never on the table and has not been discussed since.

“Negotiations between New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills did not include potential renovations to the KeyBank Center,” said Matt Janiszewski, Hochul's upstate press secretary.

Some key renovations completed at NHL arenas built in the 1990s, listing year of opening:

Public-private projects such as the one that could be undertaken at KeyBank Center can also involve an ask for funding assistance from the city where a team plays. A spokesman for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown did not return a phone call or email to discuss arena improvements.

Ron Raccuia of Pegula Sports and Entertainment said earlier this year he would not address arena improvements until the Bills stadium deal was completely done and recently a 45-day deadline extension was invoked as negotiations continue on the lease and Community Benefits Agreement. Raccuia referred The News to the Sabres organization for comment. The Sabres declined to comment.

The News reported in 2018 that officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment made several trips around the NHL, visiting other arenas to collect data and help brainstorm ideas, and met with architects in the sports design field to solicit ideas for what can be done for renovations in Buffalo.

“Without the money, nothing gets done,” Cimperman said. “The new Bills stadium is a once-in-a-generation project and I understand attention needs to be focused on that being maximized but I hope eyeballs start to focus on the downtown arena.”

That’s because the arena is a crucial asset to downtown, hosting many events in addition to Sabres games and supporting businesses in the area, even as attendance is down significantly and the Sabres are mired in an 11-year playoff drought.

“How the management of our facilities can keep up with arena trends is pretty important to the overall experience of downtown,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

A new experience is needed

The shelf life of an arena before it starts to be considered old is now about 20 years because of constant changes in technology and the continual effort by teams to improve the fan experience, said Kevin Reichard, publisher of Arena Digest.

Many of the arenas built in the mid-1990s were designed to be practical rather than attractive and followed the same basic structure of upper and lower decks with club seating and suites on the second level.

“The goal was to get them open and not necessarily make them the fanciest they can be,” Reichard said. “Many of the changes happening now are to give these arenas more of an upscale feel.”

Fans in Buffalo have been complaining that the arena is long overdue for upgrades. Steve Owen, a Sabres fan for 25 years who gave up his season tickets in 2016 because of the team’s poor performance, said he’s traveled to a handful of other arenas in the last five to 10 years and it’s been an eye-opening experience.

In Milwaukee, for example, Fiserv Forum is open and inviting from the outside – where there are restaurants and breweries – and when fans are walking the arena's concourse for concessions, merchandise or to use the restroom they can still see the game and feel like part of the action.

“I think the arena has needed at minimum a refreshment of the bowl itself and the concourses are laid out pretty poorly and not designed well to move people around the building,” Owen said. “Hopefully something they can take into consideration when they do an update is finding a way to integrate the surrounding neighborhood with the interior of the arena, so it feels more like a cohesive building.”

Study puts needs into focus

A Bills stadium study prepared in 2019 by architecture firm Populous for Pegula Sports and Entertainment outlines ideas for upgrading KeyBank Center.

Leading the list of aspirational ideas was improving amenities at every level of the arena, followed by "differentiated seating" – meaning different options to appeal to different segments of the fan base.

The list also mentions enclosing the plaza outside the arena – which famously hosted thousands of people during the team’s runs to the 2006 and 2007 Eastern Conference finals – to increase its use; and providing more options for suites while reducing their inventory. Other ideas include retail on all floors; making the main Sabres store accessible from two levels; and reducing the arena's capacity from 19,070 to a range of 18,000 to 18,500.

The "functional" ideas included rethinking the arena's Lexus Club; incorporating a new video board, ribbon boards and sound system; and addressing congestion at the 300 level and in suite corridors. Other ideas include new seating options; replacing seats; and improving the food and beverage experience, along with the possibility of a Wall of Fame display.

Reichard said it’s become more common for arenas to purge some seating to focus on providing a more comfortable experience for fans, while opening the club level to the ice and focusing on more roomy suites that seat fewer people. There’s also been a focus on reimagining the food and beverage experience and opening spaces to sports gambling lounges in states where it has been legalized.

“People now come to the game early and stay late for the drinks and food and I think that’s what we’re missing out on,” Cimperman said. “When the arena was built, all of the ancillary items weren’t in as focus as they are now.”

Price of making improvements

Seventeen of the NHL’s 32 teams, more than half, completed construction on new arenas between 1993 and 1999. Most have already gone through major renovations.

A $160 million upgrade was made at TD Garden in Boston, the home of the Bruins that was built in 1995, and it was funded by Buffalo-based Delaware North Cos. and the Jacobs family. In Philadelphia, the Wells Fargo Center, built in 1996, went through $350 million in renovations, focused on the club level, with upgraded restaurants and spaces around the arena. It was also privately financed.

Among the other arenas going through similar upgrades in recent years include Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, each built in 1996.

St. Louis completed its renovations at Enterprise Center for $180 million, but Reichard said many of these projects now have a starting point closer to $300 million.

“Buffalo is certainly not close to being the worst facility in the NHL right now,” said Reichard, noting Calgary built an arena in 1983 and has not made any significant improvements to it.

While some of the renovations are being privately financed, there are municipalities providing teams with tax rebates or taxing certain items or services and diverting that money to the improvements being made. A $225 million project being proposed for the Carolina Hurricanes' arena includes funding assistance from area municipalities. Reichard said he sees the need for a private-public venture in Buffalo.

‘Downtown arena is a great asset’

As more events come to the arena, more businesses spring up around it. Since the arena opened, the Seneca Nation has opened a casino a few blocks away, Canalside has been developed and Harborcenter opened, creating more year-round activity in the area around the foot of Main Street.

“The downtown arena is a great asset – it drives traffic, it drives people, and once the hockey team improves, hopefully the amenities in and around the arena improve with it,” Cimperman said.

With the modernization of arenas across the country focusing on the patron and visitor experience, expectations of fans visiting arenas has changed over the years, said Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

“I haven’t sworn the team off or totally given up on them but I’m also not going to invest a lot of time and money until it is warranted,” said Owen, a fan.

KeyBank Center has hosted college hockey’s Frozen Four, the NHL draft and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s opening two rounds. Renovations could help attract the Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four.

“I’m confident that ownership and arena management will take that all into consideration to make sure that the best fan experience is put into place,” Kaler said.