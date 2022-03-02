After big loss, Catholic Health cuts 34 jobs

Catholic Health System this week cut 34 positions in information technology and other corporate services, citing ongoing financial challenges and a need to trim expenses as it emerges from the pandemic's latest wave.
Catholic Health said Wednesday the cuts, representing just 0.4% of its total payroll of 9,000-plus workers, primarily came in information technology and other corporate services.
Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan called the reduction an "extremely difficult decision to make."
He also warned that the area's other health care providers are facing similar financial challenges – ranging from pandemic recovery to rising labor costs.
"Other health care providers throughout the region and country are facing the same challenges Catholic Health is experiencing and must look for ways to rebalance the needs of their organizations with the realities of today’s health care environment," Sullivan said in a statement.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
The reduction comes after Catholic Health posted back-to-back years of operating losses. The $1.2 billion health system lost $74 million in 2020, even with $87 million in federal relief. The area's other health systems also reported big losses in the pandemic's first year.
Support Local Journalism
An even larger loss followed in 2021, with Catholic Health logging a $160 million deficit – with an estimated 55% of that loss due to a lengthy strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in the fall.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded Catholic Health's credit rating by two notches – to B1, from Ba2.
The operating performance caused Moody's Investors Service to last month further downgrade Catholic Health's credit rating to noninvestment grade, which signals higher risks for investors and could push up borrowing costs for the health system.
The move will involve consolidating services and staff from the OLV Family Care Center at 227 Ridge Road to the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center at 397 Louisiana St. on Feb. 18.
"The lack of recognition and action by local insurance companies and some elected officials makes these decisions just the beginning of what is to come for other health providers in our region," Sullivan said.
"We hope those in power have the courage to address these challenges immediately and realize this current path will lead to limiting access to care in our region, which would be truly unfortunate."
Affected employees will receive transition services and other support, including severance packages and outplacement assistance, and have been encouraged to apply for vacant positions within Catholic Health, Western New York's second-largest health system.
Catholic Health stressed the reduction does not affect its recruiting efforts to fill clinical and service positions – patient-facing roles that have been difficult to fill during the pandemic as employees have retired, left the field or went into high-dollar travel work.
"The Covid pandemic and new ways of providing care have changed the course of health care for years to come," Catholic Health said.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.