After big loss, Catholic Health cuts 34 jobs

An even larger loss followed in 2021, with Catholic Health logging a $160 million deficit – with an estimated 55% of that loss due to a lengthy strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in the fall.

The operating performance caused Moody's Investors Service to last month further downgrade Catholic Health's credit rating to noninvestment grade, which signals higher risks for investors and could push up borrowing costs for the health system.

Catholic Health closing primary care center in Lackawanna, consolidating it into Buffalo facility The move will involve consolidating services and staff from the OLV Family Care Center at 227 Ridge Road to the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center at 397 Louisiana St. on Feb. 18.

"The lack of recognition and action by local insurance companies and some elected officials makes these decisions just the beginning of what is to come for other health providers in our region," Sullivan said.

"We hope those in power have the courage to address these challenges immediately and realize this current path will lead to limiting access to care in our region, which would be truly unfortunate."

Affected employees will receive transition services and other support, including severance packages and outplacement assistance, and have been encouraged to apply for vacant positions within Catholic Health, Western New York's second-largest health system.