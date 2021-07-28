After a year off, 43North finds fewer applicants as it stresses quality over quantity

"From what we've seen with the portfolio and how they perform, those are some of the best indicators," he said. "That's something we've definitely been looking for this past year."

Forty three of the entrants were from Western New York. Another 68 applicants came from outside the United States, although travel restrictions and border crossing rules remain in flux.

The applicant pool is strong in diversity, Siskar said. Twenty-five percent of the applicants have female founders, and 27% have Black or Latino founders, he said.

"We're seeing a real maturation in the kind of companies that have applied, in terms of the quality and depth of the management, fundraising, board and/or advisory support," said William Maggio, chairman of the 43North Foundation.

While the competition was on hiatus, past prize winners in 43North's portfolio were busy. ACV Auctions went public in March and has a market capitalization of $3.6 billion. Squire Technologies and Circuit Clinical kept raising money. HiOperator kept hiring and leased more office space.

"Those were the kind of pieces of news we were able to go out with and lead with across the many dark months that allowed us to stay relevant," Heidinger said.