Starbucks workers were heartened Thursday by a federal labor board ruling that the company must rehire seven workers it had fired and remedy unlawful retaliation against others.

And they're hoping it brings new movement to contract talks that have been dragging on for almost a year.

Judge orders Starbucks to rehire workers, provide back pay Judge Michael A. Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board issued the orders as part of a 218-page decision that found Starbucks committed massive labor law violations in Buffalo, the union said.

"This means, most importantly, that people are paying attention and Starbucks is not going to get away with this," said Michelle Eisen, an Elmwood Avenue Starbucks worker and union leader.

Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Starbucks Corp. had committed hundreds of labor law violations in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, including the unlawful firing of seven workers.

"The company did a great job the last 18 months of trying to make us think we were crazy – looking us in the eye and saying, 'We didn't break the law, we're not even anti-union,' " Eisen said. "Now we've got proof that we weren't crazy. They were breaking the law. They were doing awful things to us on a regular basis."

As part of his decision, administrative Law Judge Michael Rosas ordered Starbucks to bargain with workers at its Camp Road in Hamburg location, saying the company's interference was so egregious that a union there should be recognized, even though it eventually failed via election.

Rosas also ruled that Starbucks had unlawfully closed its Walden Galleria kiosk to squash union organizing and ordered it to reopen. That location reopened recently under a licensing agreement.

Ian Hayes, Starbucks' workers union's attorney, called the remedies "extremely rare."

"A judge doesn't order remedies like that when a company kind of slips up, or accidentally crosses the line, or there's a series of coincidences that led them to technically violate the law," he said. "A judge only orders remedies like that when there was a deliberate, systematic campaign to violate workers rights."

Starbucks was also ordered to reinstate and make whole the fired workers, pay back pay and consequential damages to another 27 workers it retaliated against by cutting hours and other violations. It also requires outgoing Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to record a video for workers listing all of their labor rights and post 13-page notices in all of its stores listing the violations it committed.

Starbucks disagreed with the ruling.

"We believe the decision and the remedies ordered are inappropriate given the record in this matter and are considering all options to obtain further legal review," the company said in a statement.

The company said that the workers reinstated Thursday were never fired for their union activities.

"We maintain that actions taken at our Buffalo area stores were lawful and in alignment with established partner policies," the company said. "The individuals cited in today’s decision were separated following clear violations of policies outlined in our Partner Guide—not related to, or in retaliation for, any concerted activities, as the decision contends."

Starbucks said the company has acted fairly and lawfully.

"Starbucks has consistently encouraged partners to exercise their right to vote in union elections and contend that this decision—as well as others recently issued by the NLRB—could undermine an employer’s ability to share factual information and their perspective with employees so they can make informed, balanced decisions regarding union representation," Starbucks said.

It has until March 28 to appeal the ruling.

Angel Krempa, one of the reinstated workers, was fired from the Depew store on Transit Road last year. Deciding whether to go back once she was reinstated was not easy, she said.

"This was one of the most egregious and dramatic things a lot of us has gone through," she said. "But I'm going to go back because I really miss it. I miss my job and I miss being a barista."

But not all reinstated workers are sure they will return.

Kellen Higgins had planned to work at Starbucks until September when he started his PhD program, but was fired in April. Now, he is in school.

"I missed out on all that time to have my job and that stream of income," Higgins said. "Being forced out was really damaging financially, and mentally, as well."

Another trial scheduled to begin in April will address further reported violations, including the firing of another eight workers.

Victoria Conklin is one of them. She was fired from the East Robinson Road location in June – after five years with the company – for being late once, she said.

"This ruling means a lot to not only me, but every fired worker that is still awaiting reinstatement across the country," she said.

Since being fired and waiting for her case to play out, she has been food insecure, has been unable to get unemployment and has had trouble making rent payments. But the judge's sweeping decision gives her hope that she will soon prevail in court, as well.

"The emotional toll, the physical toll, the financial toll that being fired for unionizing takes on you is horrific. And somehow this makes the past 10 months seem worth it – seeing my friends reinstated knowing that my day is coming next," Conklin said.

There are still roughly 200 workers across the country waiting to be reinstated, and hundreds of reported violations awaiting review, so Starbucks Workers United still has a long row to hoe. But legal decisions such as the NLRB's on Wednesday can only help going forward, said the union's attorney, Ian Hayes.

"As we get more and more decisions like this piling up, the NLRB judges and other decision makers are going to have to take notice of the fact that Starbucks is a repeat offender, and that this was all a deliberate systematic campaign to violate workers rights," he said. "That should lead to stronger, more broadly stated remedies in future cases."

Also working in their favor, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has called to subpoena Starbucks CEO Schultz to testify about what the senator has called Starbucks' union-busting activities. The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will vote on whether to issue the subpoena Wednesday.

Nearly 300 Starbucks stores, comprising more than 7,000 workers, have voted to unionize across the country.

"These baristas will be remembered in labor history for lighting a spark that really inspired a generational uprising across not just Starbucks stores across the country, but everywhere else," said Richard Bensinger, a senior adviser to the Starbucks Workers United campaign and a former organizing director for the AFL-CIO.

In addition to organizing Starbucks, Workers United has helped organize workers at Spot Coffee, the Lexington Co-op and Tesla.

And while legal victories are vital, Bensinger believes the Starbucks unionization campaign will ultimately be won in the court of public opinion. He remembers speaking to a customer who was trying to decide whether or not to cross the picket line and enter a Starbucks store to buy coffee.

"She asked, 'Have they broken the law? Have they been convicted?' Now we can say, 'Yes, they have,' " he said.