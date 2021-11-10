After a long strike at Mercy Hospital, how do Catholic Health and union workers repair the relationship?

Decades of research, Bezrukova said, shows that trust is difficult to regain, especially after 35 days of using tactics in public to try to pressure the other side to do what you want.

"The challenge now is how to repair that broken trust because both sides, they need each other so there's some inherent interdependence," she said. "So hospitals need health care workers; health care workers need hospitals to work."

Moving forward, Bezrukova said, Catholic Health and the union will need to understand each other's interests and positions, develop a mutual understanding of how to share information and focus on mutual gain.

"Patients are really center of this, providing the best quality of care," she said. "So this is the bridge between the two, and that has to come to the center of this."

In a couple video messages on its website, Sullivan and Shari McDonald, chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital, tell employees they are committed to collaborating and listening to their concerns as they return to work.

Debora Hayes, CWA area director, said the healing starts with just that, making sure union employees work in an environment where their voices are heard and their work is respected.