After 13-year struggle, Delphi salaried retirees hopeful about recouping pension benefits

Financial relief may finally be in sight for Delphi Corp. salaried retirees like James Frost, whose pension was slashed by a third over a decade ago.

Frost worked for General Motors for 26 years and then five more years with Delphi Corp. – after Delphi was spun off from GM – before retiring.

When GM slid into bankruptcy, salaried Delphi retirees' pensions were slashed by anywhere from 30% to 70% in 2009. They have been battling to recoup what they lost ever since, facing one setback after another.

That may be changing.

The 20,000 impacted salaried retirees received some good news this week when the House passed legislation that would give them a lump-sum payment to compensate them for the pension cuts imposed 13 years ago, plus 6% interest. The retirees would also receive their full pension benefits going forward.

It's not a done deal, though. The Senate has yet to vote on companion legislation. The White House last week issued its own a statement in support of the bill, saying the administration “supports a secure retirement for affected workers.”

Despite the bipartisan support, there is some resistance in Congress to spending tax dollars to bail out pension funds.

During House debate on Wednesday, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., called the measure another “Democrat bailout bill by the sponsors of the nanny state.”

“Why should the constituents of my Virginia 5th District pay for someone else’s retirement plan?" he said.

Still, local retirees are hopeful.

"We're really excited and we're hoping it will continue to move through and get put in place for all the people who have been harmed and for anybody in the future who might wind up in the same situation," said Frost, 68, who lives in Getzville.

Frost was a site manager at the Lockport auto components complex. He was 50 when he retired in 2003 and started his own business. Then his pension benefits were cut 33% when GM fell into bankruptcy.

"It didn't impact me that much," Frost said. "I just had to work longer. And I was at an age where I could make the changes and adjustments."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Frost said it was still frustrating to lose such a big chunk of what he had expected in retirement. And he acknowledged things have been much tougher for other retirees who were older or not healthy enough to go back to work.

The Delphi Salaried Retirees Association sprang up when the retirees lost their health benefits. The group campaigned against the benefit cuts imposed when their pensions were shifted to the federal government's Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., amid the GM bankruptcy.

Middle managers like Rick Strusienski ended up with a different kind of retirement than they expected. The Lockport resident worked for 31 years in human resources for GM and Delphi before retiring in 2008. After getting caught up in the financial fallout from GM's bankruptcy, he went back to work, teaching in college.

"It meant I ended up working until I was 65 years old, just to provide health care for my family," said Strusienski, who is now 68. "And then the pension loss on top of that. You have to make some life changes. You have bills to pay." His pension benefits were cut by 35%.

Strusienski said the past 13 years have been a drawn-out struggle for the salaried retirees, many of whom are now in their 70s or 80s. The retirees have tried to achieve solutions through Congress and the courts over the years without success.

"It takes a lot of time and effort," he said. "It's draining emotionally."

Strusienski said he is thankful for the pension benefits he has had for the past 13 years, even at a reduced rate, knowing that not every retiree receives a pension.

"But there's always been this gnawing inside like, you had something, you earned something, and somebody just kind of reached in and took it away, because we have to get through this General Motors bankruptcy quickly," he said.

There are an estimated 2,300 Delphi salaried retirees in New York, the vast majority of them in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. The retirees group estimates about two thirds of them are in the Buffalo area.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said the legislation passed by the House was long overdue.

“These Delphi employees worked hard and dedicated themselves to the company only to have the retirement benefits they earned ripped away," Higgins said. "A retirement that should have been comfortable and secure has been a fearful, financial nightmare for these workers."

The retirees' pension issue has outlasted Delphi's presence in the Buffalo area. The Lockport plant reverted to GM, and a technical center at the Upper Mountain Road site is now part of Mahle.

Strusienski called the House vote "a big victory for us." Frost said he is optimistic the pension legislation will win enough support in the Senate to pass.

"We know the task we have ahead of us, but we're pretty hopeful and confident," Frost said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.