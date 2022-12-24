African American Heritage Corridor Commission buys new HQ, visitors center building

After years of working to build a historic district to celebrate the contributions of the African American community in Buffalo, the group that oversees those efforts has its first home.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission has acquired the renovated Elsinghorst Bros. Building and adjacent properties at 136-146 Broadway, next to the district. The nonprofit paid $1.95 million for the properties, which will serve as its headquarters and a visitors center.

The site consists of the 2,800-square-foot Elsinghorst building at 136 Broadway, a three-story red brick commercial structure that was erected in 1852; the attached single-story building at 142 Broadway, and a parking lot at 146 Broadway.

They had been owned by RE Development of Buffalo. Former owner Jean Elsinghorst renovated the larger building in 2007, with first-floor storefront space and three upstairs apartments.

Plans call for converting most of the complex into a headquarters for the commission, with office space for the four cultural anchors that are part of the corridor. Part of the building will also be transformed into a visitors center with a gift shop and restrooms. Three apartments will remain, to generate revenue for the commission to offset property management and other expenses.

The parking lot will not only provide spaces for commission employees, building residents and visitors, as well as access for buses, but will host events and activities for the nonprofit and the four anchors, such as a weekly farmers market, food truck events, small concerts and fundraisers. Officials also plan to commission a mural for the east side of the building, facing toward Michigan Avenue.

“This is an exciting growth step," said Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, currently in leased space at 111 Genesee St. "Our strategic plan recommended the purchase of a headquarters and location for visitors to arrive and begin their Michigan Street experience. We are proud of the growth. It’s a vision that comes full circle."

The nonprofit – which has been working on the acquisition since February 2022 – plans to issue a request for proposals for an architectural and engineering firm to help in rehabbing and renovating the building. The final cost and timeline for the project has not yet been determined, but the project is supported by a $2.3 million grant from Empire State Development Corp. as part of the $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

“There’s more to come," added Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, board chair of the commission.

The Heritage Corridor consists of four historic buildings and museums that seek to tell the story of the African American community's activism, musical culture and experience, including:

The historic Michigan Street Baptist Church at 511 Michigan Ave., which was part of the Underground Railroad for transporting fleeing slaves to Canada.

The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum at 145 Broadway, which is across the street from the new headquarters, and is undergoing a $2.95 million renovation and expansion.

The Nash House Museum at 36 Nash St., behind the church.

WUFO, the only African-American-owned radio station in Western New York.