Affordable housing project on Jefferson Avenue has 400-plus waiting list

Eighteen months after opening just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Jefferson Avenue Apartments complex for seniors and those with disabilities has a waiting list of more than 400 people.

People Inc.'s affordable housing complex in the Masten Park neighborhood shows the demand for more low-cost housing around the city, officials of the nonprofit agency said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"The need for affordable housing continues right here in our region," said Rhonda Frederick, the CEO of People Inc., said during the ceremony, which had been postponed because of the pandemic. "Everyone in this room needs to be a vigilant advocate for the power of what affordable housing can mean to a neighborhood. The Jefferson Avenue Apartments are a shining example of what people working together for the good of all can accomplish."

The complex has 89 units, including some for those needing supportive services.