Adam Desmond: Commercial development will continue, but with adjustments

1009618886 Desmond KIRKHAM

Adam Desmond, regional market executive for Tompkins Bank of Castile.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Adam Desmond has been watching Buffalo's commercial development boom from his perch as a lender at three different area banks.

The 39-year-old Town of Tonawanda native and Grand Island resident is the regional market executive for commercial lending in the Buffalo Niagara area at Tompkins Financial Corp., the Ithaca-based parent of Tompkins Community Bank.

From his office in a Tompkins branch at the corner of Hopkins Road and Sheridan Drive in Amherst, Desmond serves as the face of the bank locally, and oversees two other lenders who handle the commercial real estate and larger business loans.

Q: What's the big driver of commercial development right now?

A: The interesting thing the last couple of years has been the multifamily space. Outside of interest rates really spiking, that will continue on in some capacity, that growth that we’ve seen the last couple of years, just based purely on the need.

The next five or 10 years you might see some adjustments to the economics of some deals, as interest rates go up and the interest-rate sensitivity to some projects is more tight, but I don’t see a wholesale departure.

Q: What's driving growth across the Buffalo Niagara region?

A: We’re not that far from a major city. We’ve got some excellent universities.

All the focus on entrepreneurship, and all the offshoots – 43North and things like that – you can incubate here, and you can start here. It has helped the city really reinvest in itself.

Buffalo is not thought of as being an innovation tech center, but we are quietly marching our way, and what continues to help drive it is you’ve got good banks

Q: Is it sustainable?

A: If you look at the history of the area, there’s definitely been ebbs and flows. So I would imagine that we’ll get a good run out of this, and then things will change.

I would like to think you have a 10- to 20-year window where you can see this all play out.

As long as we keep trying to innovate and keep up, that’s what will keep the ball rolling locally for us.

