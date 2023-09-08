A trade group made up of some medical cannabis companies has launched an ad campaign attacking Gov. Kathy Hochul over what it says has been the state's failed rollout of legal recreational retail cannabis.

The campaign, which will run throughout New York State, is sponsored by the Coalition for Access to Regulated and Safe Cannabis. It is not only critical of Hochul, but also calls for the state to consider more applicants as soon as possible for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensing.

"NY's cannabis program is a total failure under Governor Kathy Hochul," the print ad reads. "Over two years after legalization, why are there still so few legal dispensaries?"

Full-page, color print ads will run in the New York Times, New York Daily News, New York Post and The Buffalo News, and include an "aggressive digital media campaign," that will run throughout September, the group said.

To this point, the state's Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensing program has required all of the state's dispensary licensees so far to have been convicted of a cannabis-related crime or have a close family member who was.

New dispensary openings in the state also have been put on pause as a lawsuit with plaintiffs suing over the same issue winds through the courts. A group of four military veterans is arguing that they were unlawfully left out of the state's initial licensing process.

"Despite the law’s clear direction to open licensing to all qualified applicants at once, the state is playing favorites and forcing Black and brown communities to fight among one another for less than they deserve," said spokesperson Rev. Kirsten Foy.

Because the state has bungled the rollout, the CARSC said, unlicensed shops have thrived while other applicants and licensed medical cannabis operators "languish in a bureaucratic morass."

Digital ads also accuse the governor of "letting" unlicensed shops "sell unsafe cannabis to kids."

"Plainly put, the OCM-created illicit market has completely saturated New York with untested, unregulated and untaxed subpar cannabis leaving us all the poorer and at risk," CARSC said.

Some ads additionally point to the lost opportunity to collect tax dollars.

"Hochul's cannabis policies are costing taxpayers millions," one ad reads. "While states like Illinois raised over $216 million in new tax revenue during their first year of adult-use cannabis sales, New York is barely on pace to reach $48 million."

Ads pointed to the fact that there are just 17 licensed recreational dispensaries open in the state, even though the governor had originally said more than 100 would be open by summer, saying it's "a clear sign the system is broken."

The only way to fix it, the group said, is to open up licensing to all applicants.

While there are no signs yet that will happen, medical cannabis operators could soon get a lift but at a hefty price.

Proposed legislation from the Office of Cannabis Management would allow licensed medical cannabis companies to buy their way into recreational pot sales without a cannabis conviction. Medical retailers would be required to stock at least 50% of their shelves with New York State licensed cannabis other than their own.

Medical operators would pay a licensing fee of $5 million, then 2% of gross revenue or $1 million every year for five years, whichever is less.

Local CAURD growers, such as Tom Szulist of Singer Farm Naturals, believe the rule change would allow medical operators to "skip to the front of the line."

"It's unfair," he said.