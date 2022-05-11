ACV's growth continues, but its stock is tumbling

Buffalo's ACV Auctions continues to grow, despite ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry as the company works to diversify beyond used car sales.

The tech startup's revenue rose 49% from a year ago, though its losses per share were higher than what Wall Street analysts predicted, according to the company's first quarter earnings statement.

“We are very pleased with our solid results in the first quarter, which once again exceeded revenue expectations, despite the ongoing headwinds impacting the automotive industry," ACV CEO George Chamoun said.

How ACV Auctions is watching unusual used-car sale trends and diversifying its business ACV is noticing that prospective car buyers are becoming more tentative in meeting the current price tags on used vehicles.

Born in Buffalo, ACV is a platform for online used car auctions. It is Western New York's first unicorn – a company worth $1 billion. After going public on the stock exchange in March 2021, the company's stock price shot up to more than $33, but the shares have steadily declined since. ACV shares fell nearly 8% Wednesday to close at an all-time low of $8.20.

ACV reported a loss of 19 cents per share, while analysts predicted a loss of 16 cents. It is not uncommon for startups like ACV to lose money as they grow. Chamoun said in February the company expects to break even by the end of 2023.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

ACV reported revenue of $103 million during the first quarter of 2021, slightly higher than analysts' expectations and the company's own predictions.

Last year, ACV reached its goal of nationwide marketplace coverage and continues to grow across the country and add news dealers to its platform, Chamoun said. The company has more than 2,000 employees around the country.

Recently, ACV has focused on diversifying its business from just used car auctions, which has helped the company continue to grow amid used car shortages caused by microchip shortages for new vehicles. The company has expanded to transportation and financing, as well. Through a series of acquisitions, ACV has expanded its data and software offerings.

ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions ACV, the Buffalo Niagara region's first tech unicorn – a company that has surpassed $1 billion in valuation – is focused on diversifying its business from used car auctions. T

Chamoun believes those offerings "position ACV to deliver sustainable long-term growth within the large market opportunity ahead of us," he said.

The company's auctions sold vehicles worth a total of $2.4 billion, an 83% increase from last year.

Next quarter, ACV expects total revenue between $109 and $112 million, slightly less than the $113 million analysts are forecasting. For the year, the company predicts revenue of up to $460 million, up about 27% from 2021.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.