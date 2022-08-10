ACV will cut costs, predicts slowed growth due to vehicle constraints

Buffalo's ACV Auctions plans to cut costs as the used car market is facing pressure from a weakening economy and ongoing supply chain constraints impacting the automotive industry.

ACV didn't say what steps it would take to reduce its expenses or how much it expected to save through the cost cuts.

Due to "weakening consumer demand and ongoing supply challenges" the company is working to reduce operating expenses, ACV CEO George Chamoun said in the company's second quarter earnings announcement, released Wednesday.

The company is also predicting slower growth than it has been in the past.

ACV was forecasting revenue growth of about 27% this year as recently as May, but it now is predicting revenues will grow much slower, by around 20%. The company also said it expects a bigger adjusted operating loss, in the range of $58 million, compared with its earlier forecast of around $55 million in May.

Despite these challenges, the online car auction company reported what it called a solid second quarter, with a revenue increase of 18% from a year ago. Its loss per share was lower than what Wall Street analysts predicted.

Chamoun also said he remains upbeat about ACV's long-term prospects.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

ACV's growth continues, but its stock is tumbling After going public on the stock exchange in March 2021, the company's stock price shot up to more than $33, but the shares have steadily declined since. ACV shares fell nearly 8% Wednesday to close at an all-time low of $8.20.

"These macroeconomic factors are expected to constrain wholesale volumes in the near-term, but we believe ACV is in a strong position to deliver sustainable growth as end-markets recover, while also continuing to scale our asset-light business model," he said.

ACV is Western New York's first unicorn – a startup company worth $1 billion or more. After going public on the stock exchange in March 2021, the company's stock price shot up to more than $33, but the share price has declined steadily since. ACV's stock price has hovered around $7 a share this past week, closing at $7.59 Wednesday.

ACV reported a loss of 16 cents per share, while analysts predicted a loss of around 18 cents. It is not uncommon for startups like ACV to lose money as they grow. The company had been hoping to break even by the end of 2023, CFO Bill Zerella told analysts during a call in May.

To weather the ongoing hardships the automotive industry is facing – such as a decrease in the number of cars available for auction – ACV has worked to diversify its business beyond used car auctions.

ACV leans on tech, diversification to meet 2022 goals amid vehicle shortages The online vehicle auction company – Western New York's first $1 billion unicorn – reported a 49% increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2022.

It's also focusing on providing its customers with the most up-to-date technology, such as it's new artificial intelligence-powered buying agent, S.A.M.

S.A.M., or Smart Acquisition Manager, allows dealers to use AI to bid on vehicles on ACV's market place. Dealers can set specific criteria around price, vehicle specifications and condition, which S.A.M. will use while bidding.

Next quarter, ACV expects revenue between $104 and $107 million, up about 15% from a year ago, but less than the $118 million analysts are forecasting. For the year, the company predicts revenue of around $430 million, up about 20% from 2021, though stock market analysts were looking for $455 million.