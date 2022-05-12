ACV leans on tech, diversification to meet 2022 goals amid vehicle shortages

Despite ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry resulting in skyrocketing vehicle prices and inventory shortages, Buffalo's ACV Auctions has continued to find ways to innovate and grow.

It now offers services to ship vehicles from sellers to auction winners. Dealers now can finance vehicles through services ACV offers. And ACV has added new offerings to help dealers appraise and inspect vehicles.

As a result, the online vehicle auction company – Western New York's first $1 billion unicorn – reported a 49% increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2022. Though the company is still losing money, it's not uncommon for tech startups to take a while to become profitable as they scale up. ACV CFO Bill Zerella expects the company will break even by the end of 2023.

For the year, the company predicts revenue between $452 million to $460 million, up around 27% from 2021.

These are some of the ways ACV plans to reach its targets:

More than just auctions

ACV's transportation and capital offerings have helped the company weather the challenges facing the automotive industry.

"We continue to invest in the technology and resources to scale ACV Transportation and ACV Capital," ACV CEO George Chamoun said. "These investments are driving strong top-line growth by delivering highly differentiated services to the market, while also creating efficiency for both our partners and for ACV."

ACV will transport vehicles sold on its platform from the seller to the buyer. During the first quarter of 2022, the company saw a 45% increase in the number of transports and expanded to more than 3,000 carrier partners. Efficiency also increased, as more than half of the transports were automatically dispatched.

The company also launched a transportation app for carriers to manage their pickups and deliveries.

Through ACV Capital, dealers can finance their purchases made at the company's online auctions. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, loan volume grew 140% and revenue per loan was up 50%.

The company's new online capital portal offers dealers a "seamless post-auction financing solution," Chamoun said.

Continued tech innovation

Chamoun expects ACV's new technology offerings will create sustainable, long-term growth by driving customers to the company's platforms and creating efficiency.

Through several recent acquisitions, ACV has expanded its live appraisal capabilities:

Monk, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that can detect damage on vehicles.

Drivably, an online platform that lets dealers purchase vehicles directly from consumers.

MAX Digital, which is used by dealers to determine how to price vehicles for sale.

"Our ability to deliver trusted vehicle valuations because of our expansive, proprietary data enables dealers to provide attractive offers to their consumers, which means sourcing from more customers for the dealership, which in turn drives more wholesale supply," Chamoun said.

ACV's technology tools will now be offered under the brand SAM – smart acquisition manager.

SAM makes buying at ACV even easier, Chamoun said. It offers tailored buyer recommendations, relevant and engaging notifications and auto-bidding capabilities. SAM contributed over 5% of ACV's quarterly unit volume and Chamoun believes it will be a big growth driver as it continues to expand.

"Simply put, every dealer needs SAM," he said.

Strong vehicle mix

ACV doesn't just sell mass-market vehicles on their auction platform. High-end, luxury vehicles like BMWs, Porsches and Lamborghinis make their way onto the platform, too.

Despite "softening wholesale prices," ACV sold vehicles worth a total of $2.4 billion, an 83% increase from the first quarter of 2021. But the number of vehicles sold, 140,125, was up just 9%.

The revenue increase is a result of a broader mix of vehicles on ACV's marketplace, Chamoun said.

