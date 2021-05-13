ACV Auctions stays on track with faster-than-expected sales growth

ACV Auctions, the Buffalo-based used car auction company whose stock sale was a big hit on Wall Street earlier this year, didn't disappoint in its first quarterly earnings report on Thursday that was better than analysts were expecting.
ACV, which sells vehicles for car dealers through auctions that are conducted online, surprised analysts by reporting a quarterly loss that was smaller than they had forecast, while its sales were much higher than analyst forecasts.
ACV's CEO, George Chamoun, called the results a "strong performance."
“2021 is off to a great start with growth driven by our highly trusted, digitally native platform that is transforming the wholesale automotive market," he said.
ACV reported a first-quarter loss of $17.4 million, or a loss of 51 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 68 cents per share.
The tech firm also recorded revenue of $69 million for the three months ending March 31, compared to the analysts' estimate of $57 million.
It's not unusual for a fast-growing tech company to report big losses early in its development, as operations scale up and the company strives for profitability.
As a public company, ACV will now disclose its financial results each quarter and face scrutiny from analysts about the numbers. The public will also get a closer look at how the company is performing financially every three months, and hear what its executives think about the results.
The interest is understandable. The homegrown tech company won the 2015 43North business plan competition and now has a market capitalization of $4.5 billion. It was the first locally based company in several years to go public, and the region's first startup "unicorn."
Investors had strong demand for ACV stock when the company went public, allowing ACV to raise its offering price to $25. ACV's stock closed at $29.06 per share on Nasdaq on Thursday as the shares continued a four-day slide that has reduced its share price by 14%. Its shares have closed as high as $37.04 since the company went public, and as low as $28.78.
“We are excited about the multiple growth drivers we see for our business and the large and growing market opportunity ahead of us," Chamoun said. "To capitalize on this opportunity, we are ramping investment to grow our team, broaden our reach, and drive innovation, which we believe will only further strengthen our market position."
ACV is projecting second quarter revenue of $72 million to $75 million, and full-year revenue of $307 million to $313 million, about 5% higher than the $296 million consensus analyst forecast.
The tech company said its net proceeds from its March 24 IPO were about $385 million.
Matt Glynn