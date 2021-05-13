ACV Auctions stays on track with faster-than-expected sales growth

ACV Auctions, the Buffalo-based used car auction company whose stock sale was a big hit on Wall Street earlier this year, didn't disappoint in its first quarterly earnings report on Thursday that was better than analysts were expecting.

ACV, which sells vehicles for car dealers through auctions that are conducted online, surprised analysts by reporting a quarterly loss that was smaller than they had forecast, while its sales were much higher than analyst forecasts.

ACV's CEO, George Chamoun, called the results a "strong performance."

“2021 is off to a great start with growth driven by our highly trusted, digitally native platform that is transforming the wholesale automotive market," he said.

ACV reported a first-quarter loss of $17.4 million, or a loss of 51 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 68 cents per share.

The tech firm also recorded revenue of $69 million for the three months ending March 31, compared to the analysts' estimate of $57 million.

It's not unusual for a fast-growing tech company to report big losses early in its development, as operations scale up and the company strives for profitability.