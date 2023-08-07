New- and used-vehicle market conditions are continuing to show signs of recovery, which is encouraging news for ACV Auctions.

"Consumers are buying new cars," said George Chamoun, ACV's CEO. "They're excited to buy these new cars. There's all these great products coming out. (Automakers) are starting put incentives around these new cars."

At the same time, he said, used vehicle prices are starting to come down, creating a more-affordable alternative for vehicle buyers, he said.

"We remain confident that as the market continues to recover, our growth will benefit from both market expansion and market share gain," Chamoun told analysts on a conference call on Monday.

The auto industry is rebounding from an upheaval in conditions during the pandemic, when dealer inventories were running low and used-car prices spiked.

Now, new-car inventories are building, "which is key to supporting the recovery in retail sales," Chamoun said.

Chamoun said industry trends point toward an ongoing recovery in market conditions in auto sales over the next few years.

"We'll start to see next year be the year where we'll start to get back towards normal, and by 2026, things are normal," he said.

ACV reported record-high revenue of $124.2 million in the second quarter, up 8% from a year ago.

The Buffalo-based online vehicle auction platform also reported a loss of $15.6 million, or 10 cents per share, down from a loss of $24.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago. It is not uncommon for startups such as ACV to lose money as they grow. The quarterly loss was smaller than the 14-cent loss analysts forecast.

Other takeaways from the earnings report:

• ACV during the second quarter sold 153,000 vehicles on its marketplace, an increase of 3% from a year ago.

• Just over half of ACV's auctions are now of the two-hour variety, an alternative to the company's traditional 20-minute format.

"Sellers typically love it," Chamoun said. "Some buyers love it, some buyers don't."

• ACV is consistently adding buyers and sellers to its platform. "There are some parts of the country where we don't have enough supply to really get the demand," Chamoun said. "You can bring more demand up in certain regions as you get more supply. There's a little bit of matchmaking in that regard."

• ACV added over 100 employees in the second quarter, said Bill Zerella, ACV's chief financial officer.

• The company boosted its full-year guidance for revenues to a range of $474 million to $482 million, from a previous range of $468 million to $478 million, an increase of 12% to 14%.

ACV is Western New York's first unicorn – a startup company worth $1 billion or more. Shares of ACV closed down 2% at $16.18 per share Monday on Nasdaq, but rose 3% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.