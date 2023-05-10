ACV Auctions is feeling more upbeat about where the vehicle market is headed.

The Buffalo online vehicle auction platform now expects full-year revenues between $468 million and $478 million. That estimate is between 11% and 13% higher than the guidance ACV most recently provided.

Although inventories on dealer lots remain below 2019 levels, the total is improving, which creates more favorable market conditions for ACV, said George Chamoun, the company's CEO.

"Inventories are slowly building, which is key to a more robust recovery in retail sales," he said in a Wednesday conference call with analysts.

Combined, new and used vehicle sales increased slightly from the previous year, "which is a positive sign for supply in the wholesale market," he added.

ACV said 152,000 vehicles were sold on its platform in the first quarter, which was up 8% from a year earlier.

"While we benefited from positive market tailwinds in the quarter, it was continued execution by the ACV team that drove market share gains, while also delivering to the bottom line," Chamoun said.

ACV is Western New York's first unicorn – a startup company worth $1 billion or more. Shares of ACV closed at $13.66 per share Wednesday on Nasdaq.

Here are three other takeaways from ACV's first-quarter earnings report:

Financial picture

ACV reported an $18.2 million loss in the first quarter, smaller than the $29 million loss it reported a year ago, and the smallest ACV has reported for any quarter since the company went public in 2019.

The company's loss of 11 cents per share was 5 cents fewer than analysts' average estimate. It is not uncommon for startups such as ACV to lose money as they grow.

ACV generated revenues of $120 million in the quarter, up 16% from the year before. Chamoun said the company's growth was driven by acquiring new customers, as well as by greater "wallet share" from existing customers.

ACV is aiming to reach $1.3 billion in revenue in 2026.

Auction experiments

ACV is experimenting with online auctions of different lengths.

Its traditional model is a 20-minute auction. Now, about half of its auctions are running for two hours, Chamoun said.

The longer auctions are a particularly good fit for higher-priced vehicles because they allow for more participants, he said.

"There's different types of buyers for that segment," Chamoun said. "You've got independent dealers buying those vehicles, and you also have franchised dealers buying those vehicles."

ACV is continuing to experiment with lengths. ACV has tried auctions that lasted as long as four hours, and even 24 hours. The company has found "no benefit" from auctions longer than two hours, Chamoun said.

"We are testing a lot," he said. "You'll see us keep tweaking."

Staffing strength

Chamoun said ACV has assembled a strong team to build relationships with dealers.

"We're really in a great spot as it relates to the sales team we have out there," he said. "When you look from an expense profile, we're already spending the money on all of the territory managers we need out there in the field to hit the majority of our 2026 objectives."

ACV also has 21 regional sales directors, a major accounts team and an inside sales team, Chamoun said.

"We've invested," he said. "We weren't shy about building a world-class team to go after this really large (market)."

Chamoun hinted ACV will boost its efforts in the commercial category, as well.