ACV Auctions' revenues soar despite tight auto market

ACV Auctions finished 2021 on a strong note and expects to keep improving this year amid challenging conditions for used-vehicle sales.

The Buffalo-based tech startup's revenues soared by 83% from a year ago, and its losses per share came in lower than analysts had estimated. Plus, ACV has reached its goal of nationwide marketplace coverage for its services.

“We are very pleased with our strong results in the fourth quarter, which once again exceeded expectations, despite the ongoing crosscurrents impacting the automotive industry," said George Chamoun, ACV's CEO, as the company released its fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.

ACV specializes in online used-vehicle auctions, and its fortunes are closely followed in Buffalo. The homegrown company is the region's first tech unicorn – surpassing $1 billion in valuation – and went public last March on Nasdaq.

ACV reported a loss of 17 cents per share for the fourth quarter, lower than analysts' average estimate of 20 cents per share. It's not uncommon for startups like ACV to lose money as they invest in their operations, as ACV has done across the country. For all of 2021, ACV reported revenues of $358 million, up 72% from 2020.

