ACV Auctions' revenues soar despite tight auto market

ACV Auctions finished 2021 on a strong note and expects to keep improving this year amid challenging conditions for used-vehicle sales.
The Buffalo-based tech startup's revenues soared by 83% from a year ago, and its losses per share came in lower than analysts had estimated. Plus, ACV has reached its goal of nationwide marketplace coverage for its services.
ACV Auctions is a closely watched local business story, as a homegrown startup with a market capitalization of $3 billion. Here are five takeaways from ACV's latest earnings report.
“We are very pleased with our strong results in the fourth quarter, which once again exceeded expectations, despite the ongoing crosscurrents impacting the automotive industry," said George Chamoun, ACV's CEO, as the company released its fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.
ACV specializes in online used-vehicle auctions, and its fortunes are closely followed in Buffalo. The homegrown company is the region's first tech unicorn – surpassing $1 billion in valuation – and went public last March on Nasdaq.
ACV reported a loss of 17 cents per share for the fourth quarter, lower than analysts' average estimate of 20 cents per share. It's not uncommon for startups like ACV to lose money as they invest in their operations, as ACV has done across the country. For all of 2021, ACV reported revenues of $358 million, up 72% from 2020.
It's not unusual for young, growing companies to lose money, and ACV executives were upbeat on the performance.
Support Local Journalism
ACV has managed to boost revenues and its market share, despite challenging conditions in the auto sales market, Chamoun said.
Supply chain issues – such as a shortage of microchips – have made it hard for automakers to produce enough new vehicles for dealers to meet customer demand. That has a ripple effect on a company like ACV, because it means fewer customer trade-ins for new vehicles are coming in.
"With new inventories at such acute levels, the volume of trades entering the wholesale market has declined, resulting in a temporary contraction in the market we serve," Chamoun said. "We continue to believe it's temporary, because the chip supply picture will no doubt improve in the coming quarters."
In spite of those conditions, ACV estimates it gained 38% market share last year.
"While our industry is facing temporary supply constraints, ACV is gaining market share, attracting new dealers at an impressive pace, and delivering strong revenue growth," Chamoun said.
Here are five takeaways from the company's latest earnings report.
While ACV specializes in online vehicle auctions, the company has diversified its operations, including through some acquisitions. Those services, including transportation, contributed to the increase in ACV's revenues.
ACV expects first-quarter revenues of $100 million to $102 million, which would be up 45% to 48% over a year ago, and full-year revenues of $450 million to $460 million, which would be an increase of 26% to 28%. ACV is targeting hitting $1.3 billion in revenues in 2026.
Matt Glynn