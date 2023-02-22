Despite a rough end to the year, Buffalo's ACV Auctions had a strong year overall and predicts continued growth in 2023.

The online automotive auction platform's revenues increased 18% in 2022, reaching $422 million, according to the company's year-end earnings report.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance, which capped off a year that required strong execution from the ACV team during a challenging market environment," ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun said during a call with investors. "And execute, we did."

ACV Auctions predicts slowed growth as auto industry remains constrained Quarterly earnings results show ACV sold 5% fewer vehicles through its marketplace during the third quarter of 2022 as the dealers ACV works with are generally selling fewer cars.

Chamoun pointed to the company's 18% growth during a year when the market declined around 20%.

ACV has 24,000 dealers on its platform, Chamoun said, and the company reached a milestone of more than 1 million vehicle inspections performed in 2022.

"As we turn to 2023, we are encouraged to see positive signs emerge in the automotive market, with industry headwinds beginning to moderate," Chamoun said.

The company's growth plans were stymied in 2022 by challenging automotive market conditions such as supply chain shortages.

To mitigate some of those challenges throughout the year, ACV turned its focus to getting more dealers on its platform and innovating new technology for its customers. The company plans to continue that focus in 2023, Chamoun said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

ACV leans on tech, diversification to meet 2022 goals amid vehicle shortages The online vehicle auction company – Western New York's first $1 billion unicorn – reported a 49% increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2022.

ACV is Western New York's first unicorn – a startup company worth $1 billion or more. After going public in March 2021, the company's stock price shot up to more than $33, but the share price has trended downward since. Before the earnings report, ACV's stock closed at $10.86 on Wednesday.

The company reported losses of $13 million in the final quarter of 2022 and $56 million over the course of the year. It is not uncommon for startups like ACV to lose money as they grow.

During the final quarter of 2022, ACV's revenue decreased 2%. The company sold 10% fewer vehicles through its platform in the fourth quarter. The value of those vehicles was $1.8 billion, a decrease of 29% year over year, as the historically high prices of used vehicles began to come down in 2022, Chamoun said.

ACV sold fewer vehicles in 2022 compared to 2021, but those vehicles were worth around $1 billion more due to the historically high prices, Chamoun said. There were also fewer used vehicles being traded in for new cars because of the supply chain shortages impacting vehicle manufacturers.

However, recent industry data points to a solid start for the U.S. vehicle retail market this year, Chamoun said. The volume of used vehicles is higher than it was this time last year.

ACV Auctions accuses competitors of illegal conspiracy in antitrust lawsuit ACV Auctions has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against some of its biggest competitors and two automotive industry trade associations, accusing them of conspiring to prevent the online vehicle auction company from using a key industry technology system.

"We are very pleased with our strong execution during challenging times in our industry," Chamoun said. "And we are especially proud of our ACV team that delivered these results."

Next quarter, ACV expects revenue between $107 million and $110 million, a little higher than the $105 million analysts are forecasting.

For all of 2023, the company predicts total revenue of up to $470 million. ACV is targeting $1.3 billion in revenue in 2026.