ACV Auctions predicts slowed growth as auto industry remains constrained

ACV Auctions, Buffalo's fast-growing online auto auction company, is re-evaluating its growth plan as challenging conditions continue to plague the automotive market.

The company's quarterly earnings results show ACV sold 5% fewer vehicles through its marketplace during the third quarter of 2022 as the dealers ACV works with are generally selling fewer cars.

Stock of new and used cars remain in short supply due to supply chain shortages, while the economy also is slowing as interest rates rise. Vehicles that are available are becoming less affordable as borrowing costs and vehicle prices increase.

Because of this, ACV's losses are growing and the company is scaling back its financial forecasts for the coming quarters.

The company lowered its 2022 end-of-year projections by about 2% to between $421 million and $424 million, down from the $427 million to $432 million that they predicted in August.

ACV is also predicting a bigger adjusted operating loss, in the range of about $60 million, compared with its earlier forecast of around $58 million in August.

The company previously announced in August it would be reducing operating expenses.

Depsite these challenges, ACV CEO George Chamoun told analysts during a call Wednesday that he is confident in ACV's long-term growth opportunities.

ACV's stock, which has plunged since going public last year, jumped by nearly 20% in morning trading on Thursday, rising by $1.32 to $7.97. Even so, ACV shares are down 58% this year.

ACV reported $105 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2022, a 15% increase from last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

ACV is Western New York's first unicorn – a startup company worth $1 billion or more. After going public in March 2021, the company's stock price shot up to more than $33, but the share price has trended downward since. Before the earnings report, ACV's stock closed at $6.66 on Wednesday, it's lowest price since June.

The quarterly loss per share was four cents more than Wall Street analysts predicted. It is not uncommon for startups like ACV to lose money as they grow. The company is hoping to break even by the end of 2023, CFO Bill Zerella told analysts.

Even though conditions in the automotive industry remain challenging, Buffalo's ACV Auctions is focusing on factors it can control.

That includes gaining market share and attracting new dealers to its platform, Chamoun said.

"Despite the macro backdrop, we are executing in key growth initiatives within our control," he said.

Around a quarter of all franchise auto dealerships in the country are using ACV, Chamoun said, so there's plenty of room for growth there. The value of all vehicles sold through ACV in the third quarter hit $2.1 billion, a 6% increase.

The company is continuing to innovate and offer new features to its users, including varying auction times, Chamoun said.

"Our testing is showing promising conversion results and could increase buyer and seller success on our marketplace," he said.

ACV is also introducing a pre-inspection feature called Copilot, which uses machine learning and predictive analytics to inform ACV's vehicle condition inspectors on common vehicle specific issues before conduction an inspection.

"We're equipping our inspection team with valuable knowledge gained though millions of vehicle data points and inspections," Chamoun said.

Next quarter, ACV expects revenue between $97 million and $100 million, less than the $104.8 million analysts are forecasting, with a loss of around $16 million.