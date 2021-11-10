ACV Auctions keeps growing, with losses in line with expectations

ACV's stock price has plateaued over the past few months, closing at $19.18 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. That compared to its closing price of $31.25 on its first day of trading in late March, and below its IPO price of $25 a share. The company's market capitalization is $2.97 billion.

At the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference in September, Chamoun said the tight supply of new vehicles was affecting ACV's business.

ACV's largest supply of vehicles comes from new-car dealers, who don't want to keep all the vehicles they acquire through trade-ins, he said. But the dynamics of new and used car sales have shifted, with fewer new vehicles available for consumers to buy.

"If new car dealers have less new cars, that means less" trade-ins, Chamoun said. "So for now, it is a smaller" market.

"In addition, when they have less cars on the lot, they're more likely to keep something with 100,000 miles on it that they historically never would have kept, and will not be keeping sometime next year," he said.

Chamoun said dealers have only a certain amount of space on their lots for vehicles, and they "want to sell cars that are representative of their brand. If any of you drive by a dealership right now, there's not a lot of cars out there."