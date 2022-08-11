ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump, but its CEO remains cautiously optimistic

ACV Auctions, the fast-growing online auto auction company, has hit a speed bump.

Slowing car sales, including the used vehicles that are sold on ACV's online auction platform, have hurt the company. So have supply chain challenges that are vexing the auto industry – holding back new car production and reducing the number of used vehicles being traded in.

But ACV still is growing – just not as fast as it originally expected – and CEO George Chamoun said he remains optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.

But first, it's enduring some short-term choppiness.

ACV was forecasting revenue growth of about 27% this year as recently as May, but it now is predicting revenues will grow by only around 20%. The company also said it expects a bigger adjusted operating loss, in the range of $58 million, compared with its earlier forecast of around $55 million.

That's a change for ACV, which has seen quick growth in recent years, propelling the company to a strong stock market debut in 2021 and a $1 billion valuation.

To keep on pace with the company's goal of breaking even by the end of 2023 as ACV's growth slows, Chamoun announced that the company will take unspecified steps to reduce operating expenses.

Despite these challenges, ACV reported what it called a solid second quarter, with a revenue increase of 18% from a year ago.

"We are focused on improving our foundation to drive profitable growth when market headwinds turn into tailwinds for ACV," Chamoun said Wednesday during a call with Wall Street analysts.

Investors weren't alarmed by the slowing growth. ACV's stock jumped by 14% on Thursday to its highest level in two months.

No details on cost cuts

Due to decreased consumer demand for used vehicles and continued supply chain shortages plaguing the automotive industry, Chamoun said ACV must cut costs.

But neither Chamoun nor CFO Bill Zerella shared during the conference call what steps the company would take to reduce its expenses or how much it expected to save through the reductions. The company declined to answer questions from The Buffalo News about its cost-cutting plan.

"Our focus is to do this while also maintaining a certain service level for our dealer partners while also preserving our growth investments," Zerella said.

The company will "continue to be thoughtful about how we prioritize our spending across every aspect of the business," he said.

Vehicle sales remain constrained

ACV saw a 3% decline in the number of vehicles sold through its platform compared to last year, though the value of the vehicles sold reached a record $2.7 billion because of higher selling prices.

That reflects the national trend, where used vehicle sales are down 15% from last year and new vehicle sales are off by 21%.

When new vehicle sales are down, the used market also takes a hit because consumers purchasing a new vehicle typically have a trade in. Right now, the supply of new vehicles is historically low, Chamoun said.

Nationwide, the price of used vehicles have started to decline after reaching record high levels last year as vehicle manufacturers grappled with a shortage of microchips, which are integral components in modern cars.

As a result, dealers have become more price sensitive when buying used vehicles, Chamoun said.

Despite "a few positive signals" from auto manufacturers who think production of new vehicles will improve this year, ACV is operating off the assumption that the market will not see any major changes.

Transportation and financing units growing

ACV offers transportation and financing services for dealers who buy through their platform. Investments in those areas – such as ACV's carrier transportation app, automatic dispatch technology and new online capital portal – are continuing to pay off, Chamoun said.

ACV Transportation revenue is up 20% from last year, with a profit margin in the mid-single digits. That's huge, Chamoun said, because the company's goal for ACV Transportation is a 15% profit margin by 2026.

The capital side of the business saw loan volume double from a year ago, Chamoun said.

ACV keeps adding new tech

ACV plans to roll out its new data collection device, Apex, later this year.

Apex incorporates upgraded audio capture capabilities and sensor detection into ACV's vehicle inspection app. It will provide more comprehensive data, leading to a a better understanding of the vehicle's operating condition, which increases dealer confidence while buying online, Chamoun said.

APEX is already in use in select ACV markets.