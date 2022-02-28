 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions
top story

ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions

ACV Auctions

The ACV Auctions office in the Innovation Center at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee

ACV Auctions is continuing to expand and diversify its business with the recent acquisition of two companies. 

The Buffalo-grown tech company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, purchased Monk and Drivably.

Monk is an artificial intelligence solutions company that automates vehicle damage detection. ACV purchased Monk – which is based in Paris, France, and has 25 employees – for $19 million, ACV spokesperson Maura Duggan said. The integration of Monk's software will expand ACV's data services, the company said. 

Phoenix-based Drivably is a platform that helps dealers purchase vehicles directly from consumers. The company launched in 2018 and has around 20 employees. ACV would not share the acquisition price, Duggan said. ACV's acquisition of Drivably will further its goal of helping dealers find and appraise vehicles more effectively, according to the company. 

ACV, the Buffalo Niagara region's first tech unicorn – a company that has surpassed $1 billion in valuation – is focused on diversifying its business from used car auctions. This expansion has helped to offset loses the company is facing from the challenging auto sales market. A shortage of new cars available for purchase has led to fewer used-car trade-ins at dealerships.

That focus has helped the company reach $358 million in revenue in 2021, up 72% over the previous year. ACV Auctions went public on Nasdaq in March 2021.

