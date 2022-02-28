ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions

ACV Auctions is continuing to expand and diversify its business with the recent acquisition of two companies.
The Buffalo-grown tech company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, purchased Monk and Drivably.
ACV is noticing that prospective car buyers are becoming more tentative in meeting the current price tags on used vehicles.
Monk is an artificial intelligence solutions company that automates vehicle damage detection. ACV purchased Monk – which is based in Paris, France, and has 25 employees – for $19 million, ACV spokesperson Maura Duggan said. The integration of Monk's software will expand ACV's data services, the company said.
Phoenix-based Drivably is a platform that helps dealers purchase vehicles directly from consumers. The company launched in 2018 and has around 20 employees. ACV would not share the acquisition price, Duggan said. ACV's acquisition of Drivably will further its goal of helping dealers find and appraise vehicles more effectively, according to the company.
The Buffalo-based tech startup's revenues soared by 83% from a year ago, and its losses per share came in lower than analysts had estimated.
ACV, the Buffalo Niagara region's first tech unicorn – a company that has surpassed $1 billion in valuation – is focused on diversifying its business from used car auctions. This expansion has helped to offset loses the company is facing from the challenging auto sales market. A shortage of new cars available for purchase has led to fewer used-car trade-ins at dealerships.