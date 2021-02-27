ACV Auctions, Buffalo's first billion-dollar startup, files to go public

ACV now employs more than 1,000 people, several hundred of them in Western New York. In his letter, chief executive Chamoun indicated that the company plans to expand into more markets, including international ones, from its base in Buffalo.

“We represent the successful creation of an entrepreneurial ecosystem in our hometown and our growth and scale highlight that the spirit of innovation is alive and well in Buffalo, New York,” he wrote.

ACV’s boosters have also long claimed its IPO would bring a sudden influx of capital to the region. More than 1,800 ACV employees and consultants have options on shares, according to the prospectus, and its earliest backers included a number of local angel investors.

Speaking to the Buffalo News for a profile of ACV in 2019, the investor and start-up advocate Nasir Ali said the company’s “exit” – an investing term generally referring to an IPO or sale – would change both the perceptions and long-term economics of the region.