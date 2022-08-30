ACV Auctions accuses competitors of illegal conspiracy in antitrust lawsuit

ACV Auctions has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against some of its biggest competitors and two automotive industry trade associations, accusing them of conspiring to prevent the online vehicle auction company from using a key industry technology system.

In the lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, ACV claims its competitors and others in the automotive industry orchestrated a "group boycott" to prevent ACV from accessing AutoIMS, a inventory management platform used throughout the vehicle auction industry.

AutoIMS is used to remarket "literally millions" of used vehicles annually, ACV wrote in the lawsuit. There are no reasonable alternatives to the platform.

Defendants in the lawsuit include Manheim Auction and ADESA US Auction, the two largest physical vehicle auction companies in the country, along with ServNet Auction Group, another physical auction company. Auto Auctions Services Corp., the company that developed, owns and controls AutoIMS, along with the National Auto Auction Association, and Independent Auction Group, two auto industry trade groups, also are named as defendants in the suit.

According to the lawsuit, ACV applied for membership to the National Auto Auction Association in 2018. One of the member benefits is access to AutoIMS. But ACV was denied membership because it did not conduct physical auctions.

The decision was made by NAAA's executive leadership and board of directors, which were made up of representatives from auction companies Manheim, ADESA, ServNet and the Independent Auction Group.

ACV will cut costs, predicts slowed growth due to vehicle constraints

ACV also tried to apply for an AutoIM license directly through Auto Auctions Services Corp., but that application was also denied, despite the company's promise to license the platform to anyone in the "entire auction industry."

Auto Auction Services Corp. was created by Manheim, ADESA, ServNet and Intependent Auction Group. Representatives from those same companies were on AASC's board of directors when ACV applied for the license and was denied, according to the lawsuit.

"The motivation for these decisions is clear," ACV wrote in the lawsuit. "Defendants limit access to AutoIMS anticompetitively and discriminatorily to bar innovative companies that threaten the market power of Manheim, ADESA, and other Physical Auctions."

By "illegally limiting competition" from online platforms like ACV, the physical auction companies are "buying time" to create and improve their own online auction platforms, ACV alleges in the lawsuit. As a result, these actions are driving up the cost of used vehicles for consumers, ACV says.

"Instead of competing on the merits in response to a disruptive, innovative new business model, Defendants are collectively joining forces to artificially insulate their outdated business models from effective competition while they attempt to retool for the digital age," the lawsuit states.

ACV is asking a judge to order NAAA to grant ACV membership and AASC to allow ACV to access AutoIM.

ACV Auctions disrupted the traditional auto auction industry with its online platform and has seen rapid growth since its was founded in Buffalo in 2014. The company now operates across the United States and is focused on innovating new technologies for its customers, such as an artificial intelligence-powered buying agent.

However, ACV announced earlier this month it plans to cut costs due weakening consumer demand and ongoing supply challenges facing the automotive industry and is predicting slower growth as a result.