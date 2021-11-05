Acquisition, Airbus jetliner drive sales growth for Moog amid pandemic

Executives at Moog Inc. probably couldn't be happier with their purchase last year of a Texas maker of electronic flight instrument and autopilot controls. And it showed for its most recent quarter.

The acquisition of Genesys Aerosystems Group in December – combined with strong sales for the European Airbus A350 jetliner – drove a modest increase in overall sales for the East Aurora-based company, offsetting lower revenues from Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

And given the global Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on international travel and the airline industry, the company did much better than even its own projections from a year ago, as its other businesses were either flat or only slightly lower. Half of fiscal 2020 was hurt by the impact of Covid, and officials had expected those trends to continue throughout fiscal 2021.

"As we came into this fiscal year, the best we could estimate would be that fiscal 2021 would be similar to fiscal '20," said Chairman and CEO John Scannell. "In the end, we did much, much better."

Specifically, the company had been prepared for full-year earnings of $3.50 per share. Instead, it yielded $4.87 per share. "Covid was with us throughout the year, but despite this, each of our four markets was a little better than forecast," Scannell said.