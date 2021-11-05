Acquisition, Airbus jetliner drive sales growth for Moog amid pandemic

Executives at Moog Inc. probably couldn't be happier with their purchase last year of a Texas maker of electronic flight instrument and autopilot controls. And it showed for its most recent quarter.
The acquisition of Genesys Aerosystems Group in December – combined with strong sales for the European Airbus A350 jetliner – drove a modest increase in overall sales for the East Aurora-based company, offsetting lower revenues from Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
And given the global Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on international travel and the airline industry, the company did much better than even its own projections from a year ago, as its other businesses were either flat or only slightly lower. Half of fiscal 2020 was hurt by the impact of Covid, and officials had expected those trends to continue throughout fiscal 2021.
"As we came into this fiscal year, the best we could estimate would be that fiscal 2021 would be similar to fiscal '20," said Chairman and CEO John Scannell. "In the end, we did much, much better."
Specifically, the company had been prepared for full-year earnings of $3.50 per share. Instead, it yielded $4.87 per share. "Covid was with us throughout the year, but despite this, each of our four markets was a little better than forecast," Scannell said.
However, the pandemic has also caused some internal backlash at the company, after Moog notified employees that they must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 if they want to keep their jobs. That's in line with a new federal rule from the Biden administration that applies to federal contractors like Moog, although the deadline has now been pushed back to Jan. 4.
"It’s a very fluid position, between the executive order and the regulations," Scannell said in an interview. "We are trying to understand all of that."
An unknown number of employees walked off the job for three hours last month in protest, demanding that the company resist the vaccine mandate. About 200 people – including both employees and outside supporters – participated in a rally outside a building on the company's Jamison Road campus.
Scannell declined to comment on that, saying he had already "communicated to all our employees" on the issue, and would not make public statements. However, he stressed that Moog wants to "add people, not lose people."
"We’re trying very hard to keep all the employees we have gainfully employed," he told The Buffalo News. "The company is strong, and we’re looking to add, not subtract. That’s what we’re trying to do as we navigate the next phase of Covid."
He noted that the industry as a whole is already struggling to find enough skilled workers, especially with an experienced workforce that is aging and now retiring, but with fewer new people entering the field, especially in machining jobs. "Labor availability is just a challenge everywhere, and the vaccine mandate is just another hurdle," he said.
Moog on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales of $724.3 million for the period ended Oct. 2, up 2.4% from the same period a year ago. Its gross profit before research and administrative expenses rose 13.4% to $195.6 million.
Commercial aircraft sales are still weak and down significantly from two years ago, prior to the pandemic – by half for airplane manufacturers and also sharply lower for aftermarket sales to airlines. But Scannell said it "got better as domestic travel picked up," noting that "if you go to the Buffalo airport, there's a heck of a lot more traffic today than there was 12 months ago."
"A year ago, everything was kind of on the slowdown, and then it turned out that people wanted to buy cars and boats and everything imaginable, so there was this resurgence of economic activity," he said. "Hopefully, as international travel picks up, we’ll see our business come back."
However, Boeing is still waiting for Chinese authorities to recertify the 737 after its well-publicized safety issues, and it has also faced production and quality issues on the Dreamliner, causing delays in deliveries.
The company projected $3 billion in sales for the next year.