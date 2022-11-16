Acquest seeks approval for mega-warehouse project on Grand Island

More than two years after proposing an alternative giant warehouse for the Grand Island site originally intended for Amazon.com, Acquest Development is back for municipal approval for a one-story distribution facility with over 1 million square feet of space.

Acquest – owned and led by Michael and William Huntress – wants to build its Grand Island Commerce Center on Long Road, occupying more than half of a 207.43-acre site that had previously been eyed by the online retailer. The proposed 1.1-million-square-foot high-bay facility at 2780 Long, between Long and Bedell, would use 123 acres of vacant land that is already zoned for the project.

Amazon planned to construct a five-story facility with 3.8 million square feet on the same property, in what would have been a $300 million project with 1,000 employees as a regional hub. But heavy resistance by town residents and hesitation by town leaders effectively torpedoed the proposal because of concerns about the scale of the project, the resulting traffic, and other impacts on the town.

Instead, Amazon turned to a site in the Town of Niagara, which sought to lure the retailer and then quickly approved an almost identical project several months ago. Work has not yet begun, nor is it clear when it will, as Amazon has put construction of many new facilities on hold amid economic uncertainty after overbuilding and overextending itself in a multiyear growth spurt.

Meanwhile, Acquest – citing the demand for more industrial and warehouse space but the lack of available options already existing in the region – intends to go forward with its own $80 million to $90 million plan. The new facility would be only one-story and 45 feet in height, but takes up one-third more space on the ground than Amazon's. And it would include 1,292 parking spaces – 30% fewer than Amazon – and 383 trailer spaces, 75% more than Amazon.

The Williamsville-based developer initially said the new facility could either accommodate one giant tenant or multiple large users in need of 100,000 to 200,000 square feet each, with 700 to 800 employees in all. It also expected its new facility would be completed and open by now. But it still faced resistance within the town.

Acquest has spent months working with town officials on revisions to its proposal, including by relocating the stormwater detention facilities, reorienting the tractor-trailer and employee parking "to respect nearby residential neighbors," increasing the "vegetative buffers and berms" to reduce the visual impact, and "balancing the site to eliminate the need to transport fill on- or off-site" during construction, according to its application to the town.

As a result, the current plan by Passero Associates and Langan Engineering “is a superior project design and proposal because it reduces and/or eliminates significant environmental impacts to the greatest extent practicable,” wrote Barclay Damon attorney Corey A. Auerbach, representing Acquest. The project will include a 915,000-square-foot retention pond and 7,800 cubic yards of fill and excess material for the berms.