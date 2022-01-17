Acquest revives plan for Amherst office complex on Wehrle Drive

Huntress said the garage was for accessory use by an office tenant, not as a separate warehouse or facility. "We have users on a national level that need interior space with labs that are running back and forth with tests and vans, that want to be able to get inside with their equipment to unload tests," he said, citing the American Red Cross and UNYTS. "So we wanted this as an option."

But town officials weren't satisfied, and delayed action for at least a month. "We’re not comfortable that this is truly a customer use for an office building," Ulatowski said.

Other county, state and federal approvals are still needed, but Acquest plans to begin construction in April and finish in April 2023.

The new proposal marks a fresh attempt by the developer at the site after years of frustration and legal quagmire. Acquest first sought to construct an office complex there two decades ago.

The concept dates back to 1995 and a prior owner but Acquest entered the picture shortly afterward, buying the larger 18.83-acre parcel at 2220 Wehrle in 1998 and then the smaller 5.77-acre parcel at 2190 Wehrle in 2000.