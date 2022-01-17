 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Acquest revives plan for Amherst office complex on Wehrle Drive
Acquest revives plan for Amherst office complex on Wehrle Drive

A News file photo of developer William Huntress at his Amherst home.

 News file photo

Fifteen years after battling with federal regulators and the Town of Amherst over wetlands on Wehrle Drive land, the Huntress family is returning with renewed plans for an office complex on the same site.

Acquest Development is proposing to construct a 181,197-square-foot business park – initially including a secured compound on the northwest corner – on a 24.6-acre grassy and partially wooded property at 2190 and 2220 Wehrle. That's on the north side of the street, just east of Youngs Road, the SUNY Erie North campus, and Spindrift Drive, and west of Bellingham Drive.

Plans submitted to the town by engineers at C&S Cos. call for a three-story office building of 84,375 square feet, a 24,750-square-foot one-story maintenance and storage garage, and a 72,072-square-foot, two-story parking structure.

No tenants were identified in the application, which was reviewed Thursday by the town Planning Board, and Acquest CEO Michael Huntress said the project is "100% speculative" right now.

"What I want is a true shovel-ready site," he said. "Users now are in a big hurry. We want to be ready to go for any user, and particularly a user that would want space like this."

The $40 million project by Acquest Wehrle LLC would include 128 structured and 100 surface parking spaces, plus sidewalks, landscaping, water and other utility connections. Acquest would also build a 1,750-foot public street from Wehrle into the campus.

Additional potential future phases of a much larger business park, laid out in a traffic demand management study, would include a one-story 11,400-square-foot office building, a one-story 17,250-square-foot office building and a three-story 103,500-square-foot medical office building. Full buildout could take three years, the report said, but the later phases are not up for review yet.

Huntress did not provide additional details on potential tenants. Acquest has previously leased space in its buildings to federal government agencies, who need high security. The portion of the new campus that is proposed for initial development would be surrounded by a security fence and gate, with a small security booth at the driveway from the new public road.

That – along with the vagueness about the intended purpose of the large garage with no windows, its large overhead door and significant vehicle turnaround space – raised concern among town planners and neighbors, as they asked Huntress for clarity on Thursday.

"It appears to be for a specific user, because it’s a secure compound, with a security fence around it and a security booth," said Dan Ulatowski, assistant planning director for the town. "We’re trying to fully grasp what this could be and for who’s use. It just seems too defined for a specific user to be a spec building."

Huntress said the garage was for accessory use by an office tenant, not as a separate warehouse or facility. "We have users on a national level that need interior space with labs that are running back and forth with tests and vans, that want to be able to get inside with their equipment to unload tests," he said, citing the American Red Cross and UNYTS. "So we wanted this as an option."

But town officials weren't satisfied, and delayed action for at least a month. "We’re not comfortable that this is truly a customer use for an office building," Ulatowski said.

Other county, state and federal approvals are still needed, but Acquest plans to begin construction in April and finish in April 2023.

The new proposal marks a fresh attempt by the developer at the site after years of frustration and legal quagmire. Acquest first sought to construct an office complex there two decades ago.

The concept dates back to 1995 and a prior owner but Acquest entered the picture shortly afterward, buying the larger 18.83-acre parcel at 2220 Wehrle in 1998 and then the smaller 5.77-acre parcel at 2190 Wehrle in 2000.

But Acquest didn't know at the time that the property was subject to a 1983 agreement between the town and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding a sewer project in that area that was funded with a $5.8 million federal grant. The compact barred the town from allowing any project located within wetlands to hook up to that sewer for 50 years without EPA permission.

The town approved Acquest's project plan, but on condition that the developer receive the necessary clearance from the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers because the EPA determined that the site contained 9.5 acres of wetlands, governed by the Clean Water Act.

EPA eventually granted the town's request for a waiver for the project to connect to the sewer system. And in March 2006, the Corps issued a "provisional permit" to allow Acquest to place fill material on 2.9 acres of wetlands. But it explicitly did not authorize any work to begin until the approval was finalized.

Inspections by the Corps and EPA in July 2006 found that the developer had already cleared trees and other growth from the site, without approval. So the Corps rescinded its permit while the EPA ordered Acquest to restore the wetlands. The Town Board – under a new supervisor – also pulled its support for the project.

The result was a decade of litigation between Acquest and the town, the EPA, the Army Corps and even a handful of residents who live near the project site and opposed the development.

The developer's cases against the federal agencies and residents were ultimately dismissed, but a jury in 2013 found the town had violated Acquest's constitutional rights, and awarded $3.4 million in damages, which the state Court of Appeals upheld in March 2016.

 

The Town Board passed a resolution in December 2018, declaring the two Wehrle properties were no longer subject to the 1983 restrictions and nullifying its 2006 reversal.

Local News

