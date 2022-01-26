About 175 Kenmore Mercy employees have new labor deals. Workers were 'adamant that they be paid their worth,' union says

Nearly one-fifth of Kenmore Mercy Hospital's employees in recent weeks ratified new labor contracts, boosting pay for a crucial part of the workforce that is most susceptible to wage pressure from outside industries.
The two contracts, announced Wednesday by Catholic Health System's Kenmore Mercy and negotiated with the United Food & Commercial Workers union, include:
A contract covering about 160 service associates at the hospital, including nurse attendants and those in food service and facility service, was ratified late last month and will expire April 30, 2024.
And a new plant operations contract, which covers 15 stationary engineers, electricians, plumbers, painters/plasterers and maintenance and HVAC mechanics, was ratified Jan. 14 and runs through Jan. 15, 2026.
Mark Manna, western area director for UFCW Local One, said union members "overwhelmingly ratified" the two deals.
The contracts establish a minimum pay of $15 an hour, and many employees received up to a $2-an-hour increase based on their length of service. For picking up extra shifts, Manna noted union members can now receive $10 an hour above their normal rate of pay, and nurse's aides are in line for several thousands of dollars in incentive pay for working in float pools.
"The membership was adamant that they be paid their worth," Manna said. "Health care, at any time, is the hardest job and more so during a global pandemic. So the membership stuck together for higher wages and benefits and to the credit of Catholic Health, they stepped up."
Union members, he said, wanted to negotiate a wage-and-benefit package capable of retaining and attracting staff, especially amid a labor market where many employers are raising pay, offering sign-on bonuses and boosting flexibility in the battle to land a limited supply of readily available workers.
"We are very pleased we were able to quickly put together these contract packages that recognize the amazing work these associates do every day, while providing competitive improvements that will make a difference in the quality of care and staff retention at Kenmore Mercy Hospital," hospital President Walt Ludwig said in a statement.
Kenmore Mercy has about 940 employees. Some of those workers are covered by the labor contracts that were negotiated in the fall between Catholic Health and the Communications Workers of America, deals that were reached and ratified following a 35-day strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
