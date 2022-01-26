About 175 Kenmore Mercy employees have new labor deals. Workers were 'adamant that they be paid their worth,' union says

"The membership was adamant that they be paid their worth," Manna said. "Health care, at any time, is the hardest job and more so during a global pandemic. So the membership stuck together for higher wages and benefits and to the credit of Catholic Health, they stepped up."

Union members, he said, wanted to negotiate a wage-and-benefit package capable of retaining and attracting staff, especially amid a labor market where many employers are raising pay, offering sign-on bonuses and boosting flexibility in the battle to land a limited supply of readily available workers.

"We are very pleased we were able to quickly put together these contract packages that recognize the amazing work these associates do every day, while providing competitive improvements that will make a difference in the quality of care and staff retention at Kenmore Mercy Hospital," hospital President Walt Ludwig said in a statement.

Kenmore Mercy has about 940 employees. Some of those workers are covered by the labor contracts that were negotiated in the fall between Catholic Health and the Communications Workers of America, deals that were reached and ratified following a 35-day strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

