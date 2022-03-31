About 1,300 Catholic Health patients affected by email security incident at vendor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Catholic Health said the information that may have been accessed included patient names, provider names, dates of birth, dates of service, health insurance information and medical record numbers. The Ciox employee whose email account was involved did not have direct access to any patient's electronic medical record system, Catholic Health said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Ciox is working with its customers to notify affected patients," Catholic Health said in a statement. "Ciox recommends individuals affected review billing statements from their health care providers and health insurers and contact them immediately if they see charges for services they did not receive."

Ciox has set up a call center for questions about this incident at 855-618-3107, which is operated from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information is also available at cioxhealth.com/notice-of-email-security-incident.

Kaleida Health, too, was recently notified of a data incident at one of its vendors.