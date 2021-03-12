A year into Covid, workers get used to juggling home and office

She also confesses to slacking off a lot more in her parenting duties, especially related to schoolwork. Before, she and her husband made lists, agendas and calendars to keep track of her children's assignments and work. "And then we didn't."

All five family members are at home at least one day a week, and the kids are learning from home three days a week.

Then there's the dress code. "My kids don't like to get dressed for class anymore. I used to be on top of that," she lamented. "But none of the teachers seem to be enforcing that either. If they don’t care, I’ve got other things. So they do it in their pajamas. We’re no longer anywhere near as presentable."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Jill Pawlik

Jill Pawlik feels like she has the best of both worlds.

The senior marketing manager for Uniland Development Co. has been able to go back to her office in Amherst since late summer, when the state gave companies the clearance, but her bosses have accommodated her with a flexible schedule.

That has allowed her to work from home on the days when her two kids are not physically at school because of the hybrid schedule in the Lancaster school district.