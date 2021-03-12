A year into Covid, workers get used to juggling home and office

Over the past year, office workers have learned some hard lessons as they figured out how to work from home.
Juggling parental responsibilities and home-schooling demands hasn't been easy for workers with children. It's meant adapting to new technology and a steady stream of online meetings and calls. And it's brought a new level of flexibility to a workplace for many who were used to a regular 9-to-5 lifestyle.
Last summer, The News interviewed six office workers to see how they were adapting to the massive changes that were sweeping through the workplace.
And now, with the one-year anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, we went back to those same workers to see how they had settled in to their new routines.
For most, the harried nature of last spring's upheaval has settled into a new kind of routine – with new challenges and new demands. But as they've gotten used to it, they've also come to appreciate some of the benefits, like increased flexibility, even as they've returned to the office at least part time.
And some are hoping they don't have to give it up entirely when office life returns to what it once was.
Cynthia Eberl-Lawicki
Working from home has been somewhat hazardous to Cynthia Eberl-Lawicki's health.
A year ago, she slipped on a hardwood floor in her Orchard Park home and broke her arm. Then, in January, she slipped on her patio stairs, landed on her back, and broke three ribs.
"I win the prize for the most broken bones during Covid," said Eberl-Lawicki, director of account management for Independent Health self-funded services.
She's feeling much better now. Injuries aside, Eberl-Lawicki has grown accustomed to working from home over the past year.
"It definitely has become normal," she said. "Is it a good normal? That's up for debate."
For one thing, Eberl-Lawicki doesn't miss the time she spent commuting to and from Independent Health's offices in Amherst.
"I feel like I have better balance in my life, honestly," she said. "I can run the dishwasher at lunchtime."
Her employer does a lot of outreach to support employees and stay connected. But Eberl-Lawicki has hardly seen her co-workers in person over the past year. Over the summer, some of them met up for an outdoor, socially distanced lunch. Managers have dropped off goodies a couple of times at employees' homes, and waved to them from a safe distance.
Meeting up on Microsoft Teams video calls has become the norm.
"The integration of the new technology is definitely helping," she said. "I cannot imagine what this would be like if we were just on conference calls."
Independent Health employees recently went through an exercise about recommendations for returning to the office, when that time comes. Eberl-Lawicki said her own team favors a hybrid approach, where employees aren't required to report to the office every day.
Eberl-Lawicki misses spontaneous conversations in the office, which contribute to camaraderie. At the office, she's known for popping up from her cubicle to chime in.
"You don't have that overheard-on-the-floor phenomenon," she said. "That's I think the key thing that we're missing."
– Matt Glynn
Marissa Wilson
A year ago, Marissa Wilson and her husband were figuring out how to home school their two children while she conducted her work as Perry's Ice Cream's communications manager from her bedroom "office" and coordinated virtual happy hours to keep her sanity.
With his screen printing business shut down from Covid and hair salons closed as well, her husband, Adam, took it upon himself to give their boys, then ages 5 and 7, "quarantine buzz cuts."
Since then, the haircuts have grown out, the boys are back in school part time and the family has found "new daily rhythms and discipline."
"Setting up a dedicated workspace where I can shut my door if need be has been key," said Wilson, who spends hours on video meetings during the day.
She forces herself to take a walk or go for a run each day to break up the sedentary nature of her new working style.
An extrovert, she looks forward to Thursdays, when she gets to go into work and see colleagues in person.
"I’m one of those people who actually miss the office," she said.
Collaboration, relationship development, team building, mentoring and coaching all "fall short in a virtual-only" environment, Wilson said. She also misses being able to transition between mom and worker roles during her commute.
"Even though I didn’t realize it back then, that 20-minute commute to and from work? It was actually sacred alone time that enabled me to disconnect from the workday and ready to connect with my family."
Though Wilson thought working and schooling from home would be a short-term arrangement, the past year has brought her "perspective, self-awareness and discovery."
"When you are pushed to your own personal limits, you find out what you are made of and what you need in order to keep going," she said.
– Samantha Christmann
Matthew Pelkey
When we last checked in with Matthew Pelkey, the law partner from Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood, he was trying to keep his voice down so as not to disturb his wife's work, and getting pounced on during Zoom calls by his three dogs; Chewy, Louis and The News.
Sadly, Louis passed away unexpectedly in October, but the others don't seem to want Pelkey to return to working in the office – which he now does a couple of days a week.
He goes in to change up the scenery – and to give his wife a break. He has been known to talk loudly, and she is studying for the bar exam.
Going into work also suits his personality.
"I’m an extrovert so prolonged lack of human interaction can be tough for me," he said.
Working in the office is more helpful when it comes to building culture with new colleagues, too.
"While we showed being completely remote was possible and that we could operate effectively, I think it is difficult to replicate a company’s culture purely through remote working," he said.
But working remotely has its perks, he said. For example, he and his family spent the month of August working from the Adirondacks.
"My hope is that a hybrid/flex policy becomes the new standard allowing the best of both worlds," he said. "I think allowing the flexibility for people to decide for themselves what works at various points in their lives makes a lot of sense."
– Samantha Christmann
Aaron Siegel
Aaron Siegel doesn't mind working from home, especially since he's spending half of his time these days on his third year of graduate school, as he pursues a doctoral degree in urban history.
That might make him different than many others, he said.
"I'm in a weird spot," he added. "So it’s kind of been good. I’m more of a homebody than most people, so I’m probably weathering this more than most people."
Even so, the investor and real estate developer admits he's getting a little tired of the same old daily routine, especially since he can't get out to see his friends.
"It’s just become like Groundhog Day," he said, alluding to the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. "It feels that way. It’s almost like prison. All there is to do is work out, grow facial hair and do stuff like that."
The owner of Franklin Asset Management said he tries "to get up every day, get focused, get to my desk 15 feet away, and get some work done."
But he admits that it "definitely is more difficult to focus at home," with temptations like the refrigerator or television just steps away.
"And my dog has become very neurotic," he added. "He’s very needy."
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Chandra Hoyt
Chandra Hoyt has learned to take her phone calls in the car, rather than in the house with her three sons or her husband.
"I try to do my Zoom meetings not at my dining room table," she said. "We're in a very good, predictable rhythm. I just can't take phone calls in my house, so I'm in the car, staring at my dog and my husband through the window."
She learned that lesson the hard way: When the pandemic began, it was one son's trombone playing that provided both comic relief and awkward moments for her – along with 20 to 30 other sales agents from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services who heard the music on their Zoom call.
Her son is now in the middle school band, so the playing continues. But Hoyt mutes herself now, and her kids even know enough to ask.
She didn't turn off her video, though. So when another son came downstairs recently – in his boxer shorts – and came up behind her to talk to her about one of his classes, well, "my whole meeting is just starting at him."
"That’s when I decided no more at-home meetings," she said, laughing. Since the Hanna agents are allowed back in the office again, she goes in more regularly.
"I’m one of the few people that goes into my office to do a Zoom meeting," she said.
She also confesses to slacking off a lot more in her parenting duties, especially related to schoolwork. Before, she and her husband made lists, agendas and calendars to keep track of her children's assignments and work. "And then we didn't."
All five family members are at home at least one day a week, and the kids are learning from home three days a week.
Then there's the dress code. "My kids don't like to get dressed for class anymore. I used to be on top of that," she lamented. "But none of the teachers seem to be enforcing that either. If they don’t care, I’ve got other things. So they do it in their pajamas. We’re no longer anywhere near as presentable."
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Jill Pawlik
Jill Pawlik feels like she has the best of both worlds.
The senior marketing manager for Uniland Development Co. has been able to go back to her office in Amherst since late summer, when the state gave companies the clearance, but her bosses have accommodated her with a flexible schedule.
That has allowed her to work from home on the days when her two kids are not physically at school because of the hybrid schedule in the Lancaster school district.
"I get to work from home and supervise my children and their home-school days, and then be in the office the other days to see everybody and have in-person meetings," she said.
Unfortunately, she and her son got Covid in November. But her husband and daughter didn't.
"We were very fortunate that it was very mild," Pawlik said. "Our only symptom was that we were tired for two weeks."
She and her family have also adjusted to life under a pandemic. They've even managed to maintain some of their normal routines and "get out of the house," particularly for taekwondo for her children. Her 14-year-old daughter earned her black belt during the pandemic, while her 9-year-old son got his double-black stripe – one level below black belt.
"So they keep working toward their goals like everybody does in life," Pawlik said. "There’s been more bright spots than bad."
– Jonathan D. Epstein
