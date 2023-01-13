 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&W Restaurant in Falls will get tax breaks from Niagara County IDA

The franchisee who is opening the A&W Restaurant in Niagara Falls' tourist district hopes to have it open by Memorial Day, along with a nearby Moe's Southwest Grill, and also wants to open an ice cream shop next door and a second Moe's on Niagara Falls Boulevard as part of his expansion plans.

Muhammad Shoaib and his wife, Hina Qureshi, intend to open the region's first A&W at 303 Rainbow Blvd., at the corner of Third Street, after renovating a run-down former souvenir shop that once housed the Daredevil Museum into a 2,155-square-foot restaurant. A block away, he plans to open the first Moe's in Niagara County in 5,000 square feet of space at the four-story Wingate by Wyndham Hotel, at 333 Rainbow, at the corner of Fourth Street.

Shoaib received preliminary approval from the NCIDA for sales tax breaks and a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property for the A&W project. The agency will hold a final vote next month. For Moe's, he requested sales tax breaks only, and received final approval.

Between both projects, he asked for $173,000 in relief for $1.74 million in investment. Both are located in a "highly distressed" area and are aimed at tourists, which qualified them for the incentives that normally are not granted for retail projects, like a restaurant.

He is planning a second Moe's at 7702 Niagara Falls Blvd., opposite Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center, with a target of starting work after Memorial Day and having it open later this year or in early 2024. He is talking with NCIDA officials about the possibility of applying for tax breaks again.

