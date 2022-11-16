A vacant city lot becomes a farm

Shipping container to table

A proposed agricultural project on Buffalo's East Side might give new meaning to shipping vegetables.

A nonprofit community organization wants to create an indoor container garden in the Fillmore neighborhood near the Broadway market, using a vacant lot and its adjacent vacant two-story concrete-block building.

The project would use two underused properties to grow fresh vegetables for local restaurants, businesses and the surrounding community in a part of the city that has been widely viewed as a food desert.

Designed by Bammel Architects, the plan by Mark Herskind's Mosaic 659 Foundation calls for laying down a bed of compacted gravel fill on the 0.2-acre site at 205 Lombard St., and then erecting a series of 10 40-foot-long shipping containers on the surface – parallel to the street and opening toward the building, where an overhead garage door would be located, according to documents filed with the city Zoning Board of Appeals for four variances.

Each container would be climate-controlled and would include a garden for growing produce all year, capable of growing 1,000 heads of lettuce. An additional climate-controlled growing area would be located in the rear of the building, along with a harvesting and packaging area in the center and a storage room.

Known as the Fillmore Farms Community Garden, the combined cluster would be equivalent to a 15-acre farm, but the containers would be temporary and could be moved if needed, with the lot restored to its current state. The group also proposes to paint murals on the containers and the building "to build excitement for the use of the project and brighten up the neighborhood," according to the application.

Neighborhood access to the veggies would be available for free or discounted prices. Similar container farms exist in Ellicottville and Clarence. The project also received a $664,000 award from the state's Buffalo Broadway Fillmore Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

Mosaic 659 Foundation has also worked in the past with Jericho Road Community Health Center, which started work this week on renovations to the new location for its Vive shelter for asylum-seekers, at 1500 Main St.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

LeChase Construction Services

LeChase Construction Services has relocated its Buffalo-area office to just north of downtown Buffalo, taking up space in a larger project that it completed in summer of 2021 as part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment by Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co.

LeChase opened its office at The Pardee, a five-story building at 451 Elmwood Ave. giving it a more visible location and more room for its 30 employees than its old office on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The Rochester-based firm is ranked among the nation's biggest general contractors, with operations across the East Coast. Among its local projects, LeChase completed the M&T Bank Tech Hub at Seneca One tower, Ellicott's mixed-use projects at 500 Pearl and 478 Main St., and the restoration of the historic Bent's Opera House in Medina.

It is currently working on the Kiernan Center at Niagara University, Crosby and Foster halls at University at Buffalo, and the John Kam Malt and Kiln House redevelopment.

What: An independent Catholic missionary group that specializes in serving the homeless and others in need is now seeking to build a group home on the East Side for its founder and five other women.

St. Luke's Mission of Mercy and its Madonna of the Streets wants to combine six lots it owns on Sycamore Street into a single half-acre parcel that would be large enough to accommodate its Mother House, a single-story wood-framed house with six bedrooms. It would demolish a 2,400-square-foot two-family dwelling on the site – between Goodyear and Miller avenues, just south of Walden Avenue – before starting construction.

Tell me more: Designed by Marshall E. Morehouse of Scheid Architectural, the 0.5-acre trapezoidal-shaped site at 1342 Sycamore would include the 3,790-square-foot main house, a one-story wood-framed, two-car garage of 529 square feet on the eastern side, an existing above-ground pool and deck in a rear corner and a shed.

It would also include two driveways, plus six surface parking spaces on the west side, to be shared with a house at 1340 Sycamore that St. Luke's also owns.

Why it matters: The proposed house comes as St. Luke's has been expanding its services in the neighborhood, where an affiliated spinoff called Build Promise is working on a new emergency shelter, community wellness and transition center for homeless men, using 16 properties at the corner of Miller and Sycamore.

"This project will bring a new residence to the area for people of need," Morehouse wrote in an application to the Zoning Board of Appeals for four variances. "Many parcels in the immediate area are vacant. This project will bring new development into this neighborhood."

Is a long-anticipated redevelopment project at Canalside about to get rolling, finally?

A former Southtowns convent is targeted for a conversion to senior housing.

A federal judge has blocked New York's plan to issue the first round of cannabis retail licenses in portions of the state, including Western New York.

A company plans to beef up its battery research and development operations in Sanborn after its owner won a $117 million federal grant.

A new industrial park is in the works for Clarence, with about a dozen buildings and a solar farm.

Finding qualified workers to fill open jobs remains the top challenge for local businesses.

After years of rapid growth, ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump.

Perry's Ice Cream is planning an $18 million expansion of its Akron facility so it can make Greek yogurt novelties.

1. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business: No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

2. 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': There is a critical need for mental health and addiction workers in Western New Yorkers, as told by two longtime employees in Warsaw.

3. The Buffalo Niagara housing market is cooling off: But it's not in decline as it is in other parts of the country as mortgage rates rise and the economy slows.

4. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

5. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

